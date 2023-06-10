Alex Eala bows out of W25 Madrid after quarterfinals collapse vs American

READY. Alex Eala in action during the W25 Yecla event of the ITF Tour.

Alex Eala fizzles out against Makenna Jones of the United States as she ends her bid for a second straight pro ITF crown

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala saw her bid for a second straight pro title in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tour dashed as she crashed out of the W25 Madrid in Spain.

The Filipina tennis ace fizzled out after seizing the first set and absorbed a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Makenna Jones of the United States in their quarterfinals clash on Saturday, June 10.

Coming off her first ITF crown of the year after ruling the W25 Yecla last week, Eala enjoyed a promising start in the W25 Madrid, starting the tournament with back-to-back sweeps of Americans Jessica Failla and Alana Smith.

The 18-year-old Eala made quick work of Jones in the opening set, but the American pulled level after outlasting the Filipina in a lengthy second set that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

A semifinals berth seemed within reach for Eala as she grabbed a commanding 4-2 lead in the third set, thrice breaking Jones in the first six games of the frame.

Eala, though, ran out of steam and witnessed Jones win the next four games in a stunning collapse.

Jones will face Sweden’s Jacqueline Cabaj Awad in the semifinals, while Germany’s Alexandra Vecic and Japan’s Sakura Hosogi face off in the other final four pairing.

Eala has reached the quarterfinals in each of her last three tournaments as she also made the last eight of the W25 Monastir in Tunisia in May. – Rappler.com