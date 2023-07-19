Alex Eala, Spanish partner upset fancied Indian pair

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Teen tennis standout Alex Eala and partner Marina Bassols Ribera advance to the second round of a $100,000 ITF women’s doubles event in Spain after stunning the second seeds

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen Alex Eala and Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain pulled off a shocker in the opening round of the IV Araba World Tennis Tour Feminino.

The unseeded duo scored an upset straight-set victory over second seeds Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare of India, 6-2, 6-2, in the $100,000 ITF event on Tuesday, July 18 (Wednesday, July 19, Manila time) at the Peña Vitorian Tenis Club in Vitoria Gasteiz in Spain.

Raina and Thombare were highly fancied to make a deep run in the competition and contend for the title. Raina ranks 179th in the world women’s doubles and has seen action in the women’s doubles main draw of all four Grand Slam events, while Thombore, 192 in the world, is an Olympian who has won 25 doubles titles in the ITF.

But these sterling credentials hardly mattered to Eala and Bassols Ribera, who dropped serve just once and broke their Indian foes five times to earn the victory in just an hour and four minutes.

The winning Filipina and Spanish tandem will take to the court again on Wednesday when they face Estelle Cascino of France and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia in the quarterfinals.

Eala will be in for a busy Wednesday as she’s also slated for singles action, where she drew a tough opening-round opponent in fifth seed Jaqueline Adina Cristian of Romania.

The 25-year-old Cristian, who reached a career high world ranking of 58 just last year, is fresh off a campaign in Wimbledon where she made the second round of the main draw. – Rappler.com