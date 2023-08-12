Alex Eala topples top seed to reach ITF Great Britain semis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Far from awed by her opponent’s credentials, Alex Eala easily disposes of Australian favorite Priscilla Hon

MANILA, Philippines – Up against the tournament top seed, Alex Eala brought her A-game and the full arsenal.

The 2022 US Open girls champion dominated No. 1 seed Priscilla Hon of Australia in a 6-2, 6-4 thumping to advance to the final four of the Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series in Great Britain on Friday, August 11.

Hon came in as the favorite in the quarterfinal against the sixth-seeded Eala as the 25-year-old holds a career-high world ranking of 118 and has reached the second round of both the Australian Open and the French Open.

Eala, however, showed she would not be awed by Hon’s sterling credentials as the Filipina teen tennis ace started strong and went up 2-0 in the opening set.

Hon managed to pull even after breaking Eala in the third game and holding serve in the fourth game, but Eala broke away from the 2-2 count by claiming the next four games to win the opening set.

The momentum carried over for Eala in the second set as she raced to a 5-1 advantage.

Hon refused to go away quietly, holding serve twice while breaking Eala in between for only the second time in the match to narrow the score at 5-4.

Eala, though, made sure to hold serve in the 10th game to dash Hon’s hope to further extend the match.

The 18-year-old Eala broke serve five times while scoring 60 total points compared to just 38 by Hon in the entire match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Next up for Eala is another quality opponent as she is set to face third seed Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in Saturday’s semifinal at The National Tennis Centre in Roehampton in southwest London.

The 27-year-old Hartono is a former US NCAA Division I champion and was the recipient of the Honda Sports Award as the top female collegiate tennis player in the United States in 2018. She has made the main draw of the Australian Open in 2022 and 2023. – Rappler.com