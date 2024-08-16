Alex Eala blows quarters lead, exits ITF W100 Cary 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite another quarterfinal exit, Alex Eala hopes to build on the momentum heading into the US Open qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala was up a set and held a 4-2 lead in the second frame. Unfortunately, she could not find the finishing kick to seal the match.

This gave second seed Renata Zarazua of Mexico the opening to steal the win and boot out Eala, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals of the ITF W100 Cary Tennis Classic in North Carolina, United States on Thursday, August 15 (Friday, August 17, Philippine Time).

It was a sorry loss for the world No. 147 Eala who, in allowing the second set to slip through her fingers, ceded the momentum to the world No. 105 Zarazua, who jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third set.

Eala attempted a rally and managed to close in at 4-3 in the third frame. But she failed to level the score in the eighth game, dropping her serve a second time in the set that enabled the 26-year-old Mexican to extend her lead to 5-3 and hold serve in the ninth to close out the match.

The semifinal encounter between the 19-year-old Filipina and the Mexican, which lasted two hours and 50 minutes, was so close that Eala scored 98 total points while Zarazua scored 99. Zarazua also held a slight edge with six service breaks compared to just five earned by Eala.

Eala and Zarazua were slated to team up the previous week for women’s doubles in the 2024 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge held in Landisville, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the doubles event was canceled due to the weather.

The Filipina lefty reached the singles quarterfinals of that same $100,000 event last week.

Still, Eala’s back-to-back quarterfinal finishes in ITF W100 events bode well as she takes another crack at making history to become the first Filipina to reach a Grand Slam main draw.

The 5-foot-9 teen is set to join the US Open qualifiers which is set to begin on Monday, August 19, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. – Rappler.com