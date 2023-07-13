Alex Eala crashes out in ITF Portugal opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After reaching the quarterfinal in her last tournament, Alex Eala exits early this time in a Portugal tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala could not shake off the rust from an 11-day layoff as she suffered a straight-set defeat, 6-4, 6-3, to Sohyun Park of South Korea on Wednesday, July 12, in the opening round of the $25,000 Seixal Ladies Open in Portugal.

The eighth-seeded Eala struggled to hold serve despite not committing any double fault the entire match, finding herself trailing in the opening set, 2-1.

Although the 18-year-old Filipina managed to make some headway to go up 3-2, Park once again pounced on Eala’s serve to regain the lead which the Korean held on to to take the first set.

The second set was more of the same. After Eala went up 1-0, the 21-year-old Park took over and wrestled the lead away from the Filipina in the third game, 2-1.

The world 336th-ranked Park then broke Eala twice in the second set to create enough separation and secure the win.

Eala had aimed for a better finish this week after reaching the quarterfinal of her last tournament at Palma del Rio in Spain last July 1.

The Filipina tennis star will have a few days to regroup before she resumes her pro campaign. She is set to see action next in the IV Araba World Tennis Tour Femenino, a $100,000 International Tennis Federation (ITF) event which will begin on July 17 in Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain. – Rappler.com