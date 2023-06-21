Alex Eala falls in singles, advances in doubles in Spain ITF

Playing her first doubles match in the tour since April, Alex Eala gets off to a strong start with Indonesia partner and SEA Games gold medalist Beatrice Gumulya

MANILA, Philippines – Less than a week after her graduation from the Rafa Nadal Academy, Alex Eala returned to the pro tour to contrasting results in the opening rounds of the Open Villa De Tauste-Tomas Arrieta & Altra Logistica in Spain.

Seeded third in the singles competition, Eala could not find a rhythm the entire match and was beaten comprehensively in the Round of 32 by Australian Destanee Aiava, 6-1, 6-2, on Tuesday, June 20, at Court 2 of the Club Tenis Tauste.

The 23-year-old Aiava, unseeded in the $25,000 ITF event, has a career-high world ranking of 147 and has played four times in the main draw of the Australian Open women’s singles.

Her experience was on full display against Eala as Aiava kept the pressure on the Filipina teen from the get-go. From a 1-1 deadlock, Aiava broke Eala twice and pulled away by winning the next five games to take the opening set.

Eala’s woes did not end there as she dropped her serve right in the first game of the second set. Though she countered with her own service break immediately after to tie anew at 1-1, the Filipina teen was unable to string together points she needed to take the lead.

Aiava zoomed to a 5-1 lead and finished the match in the eighth game to eliminate Eala.

Two hours later, Eala was back on the court to play her first doubles match in the tour since April.

Eala teamed up with recent Cambodia SEA Games women’s doubles gold medalist Beatrice Gumulya of Indonesia to defeat Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain and Elena Milovanovic of Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.

With the victory, Eala and Gumulya advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face Aussie Alana Parnaby and Mexican Victoria Rodriguez, who booted out second seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia in the opening round. – Rappler.com