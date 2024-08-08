Alex Eala scores first win in ITF W100 Landisville

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – With two weeks to go before the start of the US Open qualifiers, Alex Eala headed to the United States as she sets her sights anew on becoming the first Filipina to make the main draw of a Grand Slam.

The first stop in her preparation for the year’s last Grand Slam event is in Landisville, Pennsylvania, where she opened her campaign in the 2024 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge with a straight-set win over Taylah Preston of Australia, 7-5, 6-1, on Wednesday, August 7 (Thursday, August 8, Philippine time).

The first-round encounter between Eala and Preston was a match between two outstanding teenagers who knew each other really well.

They paired up last April in the 2024 Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal, where they lost in the opening round of the doubles competition.

Both also played each other in singles in the 2022 US Open juniors, where Eala prevailed in straight sets, and in the 2024 French Open qualifiers, where Eala came from behind to triumph in three tight sets, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The head-to-head now stands at 3-0 after Eala’s broke Preston four times, crushing the 18-year-old Australian in just 38 minutes in the second set at the hardcourt of the the Hempfield recCenter.

Preston tried to make a match out of it in the opening set as she kept in step with the 19-year-old Eala. The two exchanged service breaks in the beginning, then Eala tried to pull away when she built a 4-2 lead.

The Australian came back to tie the count at 4-4, and again at 5-5, but could not seize the lead from a determined Eala. The Filipina teen standout broke Preston in the 11th game, then held serve after to finish the first set in 57 minutes.

Currently 147th in the world rankings, Eala will advance to the second round where she will face wildcard entry Mary Stoiana of the United States.

The 21-year-old American, ranked 496th in the world, pulled off the biggest shocker of the opening round when she upset second seed and world No. 96 Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia.

Eala will also see action in doubles of this $100,000 ITF event, teaming up with Renata Zarazua of Mexico when they face Mccartney Kessler and Alana Smith of the US in the first round.

The Filipina standout looks to build on the biggest accomplishment of her pro career last July when she emerged champion in both singles and doubles in the ITF W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. – Rappler.com