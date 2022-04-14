Alex Eala powers way to Thailand ITF singles quarters, bows out of doubles contention

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala’s quest for back-to-back titles is still on track as she won her 2nd round singles match in the International Tennis Federation W25 Chiang Rai held in Thailand on Thursday, April 14.

Fresh off winning her second pro singles the previous week in the same hard courts of the Chiang Rai Sports Center, the Filipina teen sensation once again showcased how her powerful groundstrokes would be difficult for any opponent to handle.

Playing in the first match of the day, the 16-year-old took some time to loosen up as she fell behind early, 0-2, in the first set against 27-year-old American Amy Zhu. Any hopes by Zhu to advance to the quarterfinals, however, were immediately quashed soon after as Eala found her rhythm, and raced to a 5-2 before closing out the opening set, 6-3.

It was all Eala from there. The Filipina made sure not to allow Zhu back into the match as she cruised to a 6-1 win in the second set.

Eala earlier sent shockwaves across the entire field in her opening round match where she dominated top seed Indy De Vroome of Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Awaiting Eala in the final eight will be 33-year-old French-Japanese Erika Sema. The winner of their match on Friday, April 15, will secure a berth in the semifinals.

Eala was back on the court late in the afternoon for doubles action, but she and Japanese partner Shiho Akita were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Momoko Kobori of Japan and Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand, 6-7 (4-7), 2-6. – Rappler.com