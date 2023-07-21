Alex Eala books ITF W100 quarters berth in Spain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After an opening-round upset win, Alex Eala outlasts a fellow teen in another three-setter to march to the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala followed up her huge first-round win with a grind-out three-set victory over fellow teen Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-0, to book a quarterfinal spot in the $100,000 IV Araba World Tennis Tour Feminino on Thursday, July 20 (Friday, July 21, Manila time) at the Peña Vitorian Tenis Club in Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain

It’s the farthest Eala has gone yet in a W100 event after also scoring a huge upset over former world No. 58 Jaqueline Adina Cristian in the first round just a day earlier.

After a breezy opening set where Eala pulled away from a 2-2 deadlock to triumph in the ninth game over Mi, 6-3, the Filipinas found herself taking an early second-set advantage, 4-2, only to lose the next three games.

The 18-year-old Eala had to dig deep and save multiple set points to catch up with her Chinese foe at 5-5. Mi then held serve in the 11th game to move a game away from clinching the set.

But Eala tied the score anew at 6-6 to force a tiebreak against Mi, the 19-year-old who had to go through two qualifying matches to reach the main draw.

Eala’s comeback would turn out for naught, though, as Mi raced to a 4-2 lead and withstood a rally from the Filipina 2022 US Open girls singles champion to extend the match to a deciding set.

Mi appeared to have carried over the momentum to the third frame, earning double break points in the very first game. Eala, however, showed character by holding serve.

That took the fight out of the Chinese youngster as Eala reasserted herself in the final set and blanked Mi, 6-0.

Eala hopes to advance to the semifinals when she battles Lucia Cortez Llorca of Spain, who likewise looks on a roll after downing former world No. 46 Oceane Dodin of France in the second round.

In doubles action, Eala wasn’t as fortunate as she and Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain dropped a heartbreaker to Estelle Cascino of France and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia in the quarterfinal, 7-5, 1-6, 11-9. – Rappler.com