Alcantara, Japanese partner bag ITF M25 Jakarta doubles crown

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from bagging the SEA Games men’s doubles gold medal, Francis Casey Alcantara sustained his winning form as he and Hiroki Moriya of Japan downed hometown bets Christopher Rungkat and Nathan Barki, 6-2, 6-1, in the final of the BNI-Medco Energi M25K International Tennis Series on Saturday, June 3, at the Sultan Hotel Tennis Court in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Seeded first in the $25,000 International Tennis Federation (ITF) event, Alcantara and Moriya overcame the third-seeded Indonesians, who incidentally were the losing finalists in the SEA Games men’s doubles.

Alcantara partnered with fellow Philippine team veteran Ruben Gonzales in their golden run in the regional games last month in Cambodia.

Two break points that the Filipino-Japanse tandem converted were all they needed to create a separation from their Indonesian foes, who could not convert on their own multiple break point opportunities in the opening set which the top seeds won handily, 6-2.

The second set went even better for Alcantara and Moriya, who broke Rungkat and Barki in the third and fourth games to erect an almost insurmountable 5-0 lead.

The Indonesians salvaged some pride by holding serve in the sixth game to get on the scoreboard, 5-1. But that merely delayed the inevitable as Alcantara and Moriya doused the home fans’ hopes of a miracle by closing out the match at 6-1 to claim the championship.

Alcantara and Moriya were practically untouchable the entire week, winning all their matches in straight sets.

They opened their campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Savriyan Danilov of Russia and Christian Didier Chin of Malaysia; then dominated Achad Maruf and Faried Widyarohmadiansyah in the quarterfinal, 6-1, 6-1.

Their winning ways continued in the semifinal by turning back Alcantara’s former doubles partner Pruchya Isaro of Thailand and Markos Kalovelonis of Greece, 6-4, 6-3.

This is Alcantara’s second doubles title in the pro circuit this year. He teamed up with Isaro to win the ITF M25 New Delhi in India last March. He also finished runner-up in the ITF M15 Singapore and ITF M25 Jakarta in May. – Rappler.com