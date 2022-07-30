Alex Eala runs out of steam in Spain ITF semis

After putting up a fight to force a decider, Alex Eala crumbles to settle for a second semifinal finish in two weeks in Spain

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen tennis star Alex Eala tried to climb out of an early deficit but fell short as she bowed to local bet Eva Guerrero Alvarez, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, in the semifinal of the W25 El Espinar/Segovia on Friday, July 29, at the Complejo Deportivo Open Castilla Y Leon in Spain.

Eala had beaten Guerrero Alvarez in their previous encounter early July, but the 22-year-old Spaniard was bent on getting some payback as she broke the Filipina’s serve thrice right in the opening set.

Seeded fourth in the $25,000 ITF event, Eala extricated herself from a 3-3 deadlock in the second set by closing out strong to send the match to a third set.

It was the seventh-seeded Guerrero Alvarez, however, who had more gas left in the tank in the decider as she dominated Eala, who saw herself down 0-5.

The Filipina tried to get herself back in the match by inching closer at 2-5, but Guerrero Alvarez doused any Eala hopes of a comeback as the Spaniard closed out the match in the ninth of the final set.

This was the second semifinal finish in two weeks for the 17-year-old Eala, who has risen to a career-high No. 282 in the world rankings.

She is set to play in Poland next week as she competes in a W100 ITF event. – Rappler.com