Thanks to Carlos Yulo, Philippines all set for best Olympic campaign in history

ALL SMILES. Gold medallist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates with his medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Philippines wins multiple gold medals in a single Olympics for the first time courtesy of gymnastics ace Carlo Yulo, with hopes that there will be more to come

MANILA, Philippines – The Paris Games are only halfway through, but the Philippines is already guaranteed of its finest Olympic campaign in history.

That is thanks to Carlos Yulo ruling the floor exercise and vault in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition as the Philippines won multiple gold medals in a single Olympics for the first time.

Celebrating its 100th year of participation in the Summer Games, the Philippines has surpassed its historic run in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago which saw weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz capture a breakthrough gold.

And the rest of the 22-strong Filipino delegation in Paris are far from done.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas assured themselves of at least a bronze by reaching the semifinals of their respective weight divisions and can join Yulo at the top of the podium if they win their next two fights.

With Petecio (women’s 57kg) and Villegas (women’s 50kg) guaranteed of medals, the Philippines has also matched its four-medal haul in Tokyo – its biggest in Olympic history.

EJ Obiena also aims to contribute to the Philippines’ cause as he challenges defending champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden in the men’s pole vault final.

A podium finish will make Obiena the Philippines’ first Olympic medalist in athletics since Miguel White won the men’s 400m hurdles bronze in the 1936 Berlin Games.

Five more Filipinos have yet to see action.

Golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina and weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ando, and Vanessa Sarno open their bids on Wednesday, August 7. – Rappler.com