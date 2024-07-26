Sports
Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team Philippines

Delfin Dioquino

Here are the 22 Filipino athletes vying to make history in the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After the Philippines’ historic four-medal romp in the Tokyo Games, 22 Filipino athletes look to match, or even surpass, the country’s record run in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz, who captured the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold, won’t be back, but boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio (silver), Carlo Paalam (silver), and Eumir Marcial (bronze) return to spearhead the Philippines’ campaign, as EJ Obiena (athletics) and Carlos Yulo (gymnastics) also stand as medal contenders.

Here’s the elite roster vying for more glory on the world’s biggest sporting stage: 

ATHLETICS
EJ Obiena (men’s pole vault)
Lauren Hoffman (women’s 400m hurdles)
John Cabang Tolentino (men’s 110m hurdles)
BOXING
Nesthy Petecio (women’s 57kg)
Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg )
Eumir Marcial (men’s 80kg)
Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg)
Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg)
GYMNASTICS
Carlos Yulo (men’s artistic gymnastics)
Aleah Finnegan (women’s artistic gymnastics)
Emma Malabuyo (women’s artistic gymnastics)
Levi Jung-Ruivivar (women’s artistic gymnastics)
WEIGHTLIFTING
Elreen Ando (women’s 59kg)
John Ceniza (men’s 61kg)
Vanessa Sarno (women’s 71kg)
GOLF
Bianca Pagdanganan (women’s individual stroke play)
Dottie Ardina (women’s individual stroke play)
SWIMMING
Kayla Sanchez (women’s 100m freestyle)
Jarod Hatch (men’s 100m butterfly)
ROWING
Joanie Delgaco (women’s single sculls)
FENCING
Samantha Catantan (women’s foil)
JUDO
Kiyomi Watanabe (women’s -63kg)
Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
