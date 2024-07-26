2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the 22 Filipino athletes vying to make history in the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After the Philippines’ historic four-medal romp in the Tokyo Games, 22 Filipino athletes look to match, or even surpass, the country’s record run in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz, who captured the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold, won’t be back, but boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio (silver), Carlo Paalam (silver), and Eumir Marcial (bronze) return to spearhead the Philippines’ campaign, as EJ Obiena (athletics) and Carlos Yulo (gymnastics) also stand as medal contenders.

Here’s the elite roster vying for more glory on the world’s biggest sporting stage:

ATHLETICS

EJ Obiena (men’s pole vault)

Lauren Hoffman (women’s 400m hurdles)

John Cabang Tolentino (men’s 110m hurdles)

BOXING

Nesthy Petecio (women’s 57kg)

Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg )

Eumir Marcial (men’s 80kg)

Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg)

Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg)

GYMNASTICS

Carlos Yulo (men’s artistic gymnastics)

Aleah Finnegan (women’s artistic gymnastics)

Emma Malabuyo (women’s artistic gymnastics)

Levi Jung-Ruivivar (women’s artistic gymnastics)

WEIGHTLIFTING

Elreen Ando (women’s 59kg)

John Ceniza (men’s 61kg)

Vanessa Sarno (women’s 71kg)

GOLF

Bianca Pagdanganan (women’s individual stroke play)

Dottie Ardina (women’s individual stroke play)

SWIMMING

Kayla Sanchez (women’s 100m freestyle)

Jarod Hatch (men’s 100m butterfly)

ROWING

Joanie Delgaco (women’s single sculls)

FENCING

Samantha Catantan (women’s foil)

JUDO

Kiyomi Watanabe (women’s -63kg)

