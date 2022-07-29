TIMELINE: How David Bunevacz turned from star athlete to swindler

Remember David Bunevacz? The former Filipino-American athlete and showbiz personality could face 40 years in prison for scamming investors in the US

ATLANTA, USA – Former Philippine athletics team member David Bunevacz found himself in the news again.

On July 1, 2022, the US District Court in California said Bunevacz agreed to plead guilty to two criminal charges for scamming investors of over $32 million for a cannabis vape business.

The 53-year-old Bunevacz, who reportedly has been in federal custody since his arrest on April 5, could face up to 40 years in prison.

This isn’t the first time, though, that the Filipino-American decathlete found himself in the spotlight – and on the wrong end of the spectrum again.

With his good looks and education, the one-time showbiz personality managed to charm a lot of people not just in the United States, but also in the Philippines.

Here’s a lookback on how the once promising Bunevacz fell from grace.

Flag and country

Bunevacz was a student-athlete at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), whose performances in track events proved quite impressive that he reached the radar of Philippine sports officials.

He earned a degree in Business Management, specializing in Sociology, in 1993 and soon arrived in the country after the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) recruited him as a potential medalist for decathlon – an athletics event that consists of 10 track and field competitions

In a personal blog back in 2012, Bunevacz recalled that his specialty among the 10 events were shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw. Pole vault, he said, was his weakness as he stood at 6-foot-4 and weighed 220 pounds.

But as Bunevacz arrived in the country, questions on his eligibility soon followed. Although his mother, Filomena Ismael, hails from La Union, Bunevacz came at a time when dual citizenship has yet to be enacted into law in the Philippines. His father Joseph is a Hungarian-American.

While his citizenship came into question, Bunevacz eventually represented the Philippines, with his best finish coming in the 1997 Southeast Asian Games where he copped a silver in the javelin throw. He was eventually awarded the gold after the winner failed a drug test.

The output was a disappointment still, as expectations were high given all the government resources, on top of the private sponsors, provided to Bunevacz.

Showbiz spotlight

After his sports career didn’t take off internationally as hoped, Bunevacz found his way to Philippine showbiz.

He landed in a couple of film roles in the 2001 movies Tusong Twosome (starring Andrew E and Janno Gibbs) and Buhay Kamao (starring Robin Padilla).

Bunevacz was also linked to several gorgeous women, and the most prominent was his relationship with Anjanette Abayari in 1999. The former beauty queen is best remembered to have landed the titular role of Darna in 1994.

He eventually married Jessica Rodriguez, a former model turned talent manager. They have a daughter and Bunevacz eventually adopted the two kids from Rodriguez’s previous relationship.

Scandal after scandal

In December 2007, Bunevacz got embroiled in a business scandal in the Philippines over a posh aesthetic clinic where he served as president while his wife Jessica was the marketing director. He allegedly used company money to purchase several high-end cars, including a brand-new BMW X5, which he gifted to Jessica.

Three years later, Bunevacz made headlines in Seattle after getting involved in another controversy.

Bunevacz got into a deal with Gene Hammett of Action Seating, a brokerage of tickets for sporting events, in March 2010.

The agreement involved Bunevacz being paid to acquire $3 million worth of tickets to the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, and Hammet would resell them to interested parties. Bunevacz failed to deliver and he ended up paying Hammett a $325,000 settlement.

In February 2015, Abayari revealed in a television interview how ex-boyfriend Bunevacz duped her.

Abayari got held at a Guam airport in October 1999 for possession of illegal drugs, which she denied was hers.

She got detained in Guam for several month before being allowed to pay bail – the period she alleged Bunevacz sold some of her valuables and properties without her knowledge.

Abayari also later discovered that people reached out to help her with her legal case in Guam, and many gave the donations to Bunevacz. Those monetary assistance, she divulged, never reached her.

Ponzi scheme

In April 2022, Bunevacz got arrested in the US for a scheme to defraud investors. His stepdaughter, Mary Hayca Bunevacz, was also charged as an accomplice.

The scheme ran from April 2017 to September 2019, where Bunevacz set up two shell companies that purportedly manufacture cannabis vape pens.

He was able to talk to several investors to fund the $32-million businesses, and in return, they would gain high returns of investment.

In reality, it was a Ponzi scheme where Bunevacz was just paying off earlier investors with the money from new investors.

In that same complaint, it was revealed that Bunevacz was charged in August 2016 by the State of California for selling securities without qualification. He received a conviction sentence in March 2017 and purportedly served time and paid restitution using funds from investors.

But apparently, the earlier cases didn’t stop him from his swindling ways.

Bunevacz hardly used the investments to grow his alleged latest cannabis vape business as he spent the money to fund his lavish lifestyle – from taking Vegas trips to buying horses to throwing parties.

But in July 2022, the US District Court in California finally had Bunevacz potentially facing 40 years in prison as the former star athlete agreed to plead guilty to two criminal charges for scamming investors of over $32 million. – Rappler.com