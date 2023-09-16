TNT, Uratex to represent PH at Red Bull Half Court world finals in Serbia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WORLD-CLASS. The TNT 3x3 team poses for a photo in the Red Bull Half Court tournament

Men's 3x3 veterans TNT Tropang Giga and women's 3x3 standouts Uratex Dream fly the Philippine flag in the 2023 Red Bull Half Court world finals in Belgrade, Serbia

MANILA, Philippines – TNT Tropang Giga and Uratex Dream are set to be the Philippines’ respective representatives at the men’s and women’s divisions of the Red Bull Half Court world finals in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 16 to 17 (September 18 to 19, Manila time), following triumphant showings at the national finals level.

TNT edged out fellow PBA 3×3 squad CAVITEX Braves in the final, 21-20, while Uratex dominated its way through the competition and made light work over final foe Team FILA.

Representing the men’s division, the Tropang Giga will be bannered by Chester Saldua, Luis Gonzaga, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Yambao.

Over at the women’s side, the Dream will be led by Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Samantha Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan.

The world finals will be streamed live on Red Bull’s TikTok account (@redbull) on September 17, 9:40 pm (September 18, 3:40 am, Manila time).

TNT and Uratex are poised to face off against the best of the best street ballers, vying for the ultimate championship and the title of the best street ball team in the world. – Rappler.com