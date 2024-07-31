Top UAAP, NCAA junior squads see action in inaugural NGBL 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW ROLE LA Tenorio serves as tournament director of the Next Generation Basketball League.

Fifteen top high school basketball teams collide in the Next Generation Basketball League, where Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio serves as tournament director and PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc as commissioner

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA juniors champion Letran and UAAP boys runner-up NU-Nazareth School lead 15 high school teams when the inaugural season of the Next Generation Basketball League (NGBL) tips off on August 11.

Organized by past and present PBA players and officials, the tournament caters to under-19 players and offers a prize money of P300,000.

“We want to give [the players] more exposure, to give coaches a chance to allow their players to showcase their wares in bigger leagues,” said Alfrancis Chua, the San Miguel Corporation director serving as NGBL executive committee chairman.

Ginebra floor general LA Tenorio will lend his hand as tournament director, while PBA Hall of Famer Ronnie Magsanoc will act as league commissioner.

The teams will be divided into two groups, with NU bunched with the Perpetual Junior Altas, UE Junior Red Warriors, Mapua Red Robins, Ateneo Blue Eaglets, Xavier School, La Salle Green Hills Greenies, and JRU Light Bombers.

Letran, meanwhile, will go up against the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws, San Beda Red Cubs, UST Tiger Cubs, MGC New Life Christian Academy, Lyceum Junior Pirates, and Arellano Braves.

“It’s a good opportunity for exposure and our preparations for the upcoming season, that is why I’m expecting more competition,” said reigning UAAP boys Most Valuable Player Collins Akowe of NU.

The tournament will also serve as the first acid test of two-time PBA MVP Willie Miller, who’s taking over the Squires program as head coach.

“We’re still trying to practice since our roster is virtually new,” said Miller, a former Letran Knight himself.

The top four teams will advance to the crossover knockout quarterfinal, while the semifinal and final will also be held in a winner-take-all format.

Games will be played every Saturdays at the Tanduay Gym in Manila and Sundays at the Aero Center in Quezon City.

Also helping run the league are NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan as program director, PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon as operations manager, and businessmen Bigboy Cheng and Eric Ang as president and finance chief, respectively.

The league will run until October 27. – Rappler.com