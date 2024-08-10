‘Toxic environment’ amid coaching drama takes toll as Sarno struggles in Olympic debut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXIT WITH GRACE. Weightlifter Vanessa Sarno of the Philippines reacts during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno admits to have succumbed to what she calls a 'toxic environment' as the rising star's Olympic debut in the Paris Games surprisingly ends quickly

MANILA, Philippines – Sports is mental just as much as it is physical.

Sadly, weightlifter Vanessa Sarno admitted to have succumbed to what she called a “toxic environment” as her Olympic debut in the Paris Games ended swiftly after failing to make a lift in the snatch round of the women’s 71kg class.

A former Asian champion, Sarno surprisingly bombed out following three unsuccessful snatch attempts at 100kg – a weight she normally clears in competitions.

The 20-year-old from Bohol set the national record with 110kg in the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in April in Phuket, Thailand, and the Southeast Asian Games record with 105kg last year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“It was not pressure. It was frustration with the people around us because it was a very toxic environment while preparing for the Olympics,” Sarno told Filipino reporters in Paris. “I admit that my mentality was weak when it came to people around me who were very toxic.”

Sarno said certain people made her uncomfortable in the lead-up to the Olympics, which took her and teammates Elreen Ando and John Ceniza to training camps in Metz, France, and Saarbrucken, Germany.

On the verge of giving up, Sarno said she only managed to push through following the arrival of her preferred coach, Richard “Pep” Agosto.

Agosto was not originally a part of the team sent by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), but Sarno requested to the Philippine Olympic Committee for his inclusion.

“It felt like they did not want coach Pep to coach me in the Olympics,” said Sarno.

“I’m comfortable with coach Pep. I already explained to them why I like coach Pep. Coach Pep helps with my mentality. He knows me, he knows how my mind works, and he pushes me.”

“When I got injured, coach Pep was there. He helped me even if it was a difficult time. It was impossible for me to lift at the time, but coach Pep was there. He did everything he could and he pushed me.”

Agosto and fellow coach Christopher Bureros accompanied Sarno during the competition, although Nick Jaluag is listed as her personal coach based on her profile on the Olympic website.

A former weightlifting bronze medalist in the SEA Games who turned to coaching, Agosto said he chose to help Sarno with her Olympic preparations despite the threat of being banned from the national team.

“If I get banned for supporting my athlete in the Olympics, then so be it. At least, I showed my athlete support until the end,” said Agosto.

SWP president Monico Puentevella said he has no idea who Sarno is referring to.

“For the meantime, let her performance speak for itself. She got the coach she really wanted. What’s the fuss? She’s a very young girl. Let this lie for the meantime,” Puentevella told Rappler through a message exchange.

Sarno offered an apology as the Philippines went home without a weightlifting medal for the first time in three Olympics after Hidilyn Diaz captured a historic gold in the Tokyo Games three years ago and a silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“I’m sorry to the people I disappointed because I let myself be affected by people who try to bring me down,” said Sarno. – Rappler.com