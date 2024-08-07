Belgian triathlete says E. coli not her cause of illness after swimming in polluted Seine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As the famed River Seine in Paris continues to hamper swimming and marathon practices and competitions due to pollution, Belgian swimmer Claire Michel allays fears that her reason for withdrawal from the mixed relay was due to E. coli infection

PARIS, France – Belgian triathlete Claire Michel, who withdrew from the Paris Games mixed relay days after swimming in the River Seine for the individual event, said on Tuesday, August 6, that E. coli was not to blame for her illness.

Organizers have been repeatedly testing the Seine water for elevated levels of the bacteria.

Michel’s illness resulted in the Belgian team withdrawing from the triathlon relay.

Details of her illness were not provided by Paris 2024 organizers or the Belgium National Olympic Committee, citing the athlete’s right to privacy.

“I am gradually doing better and I returned home to Belgium today,” Michel wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Blood tests showed that I contracted a virus (not E. Coli). After three days of vomiting and diarrhea, which left me quite empty, on Sunday I ended up needing more significant medical attention at the clinic (in the Olympic Village).”

Marathon swimming familiarization day canceled over water quality

The marathon swimming familiarization session scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, in the river Seine has been cancelled because of water pollution concerns, the international federation said.

“After the daily situation meeting this morning between Ville de Paris, Paris 2024 and World Aquatics, it has been decided that the familiarization session to take place today, 6 August 2024, is cancelled,” World Aquatics said in a statement.

While the E. Coli bacteria levels were within the acceptable threshold, the levels of another bacteria, Enterococci, were not.

“The water quality review showed E. coli levels ranged from 326 to 517 (considered “very good” to “good”) at the four collection points taken on 5 August between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m.,” World Aquatics added.

“However, Enterococci levels exceeded World Aquatics maximum thresholds during the morning review. The latest Enterococci samples (taken between 12:30 and 13:20 on 4 August) showed levels exceeding the maximum acceptable World Aquatics thresholds.”

Paris 2024 organizers said it was a “cautious” decision made by World Aquatics and spokesperson Anne Descamps added another familiarization session was scheduled for Wednesday, August 7.

“We are confident the events will go ahead as planned given the weather tendency,” she said.

Training sessions for the swim leg of the triathlon were also cancelled and the men’s race was postponed at the last minute because bacteria levels in the river were too high.

The triathlon mixed relay went ahead as scheduled on Monday, August 5, after organizers gave the all clear the day before, acknowledging athletes’ demands for more certainty.

French authorities have spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) on upgrading the capital’s sewage systems, promising the river will be clean enough for residents to swim in by next summer.

The women’s and men’s marathon swim races are scheduled for Thursday, August 8, and Friday.

Should the water not be suitable for swimming, organizers would activate what they called a “fallback plan” based at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, where rowing and canoeing competitions take place. – Rappler.com