With FIBA World Cup in mind, PBA reverts to two-conference format next season

BUILDUP. Gilas Pilipinas will get ample time to practice and develop its chemistry for the FIBA World Cup.

The 48th PBA season will tip off in September next year after the FIBA World Cup, which the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia will co-host

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA will return to a two-conference format in its 48th season to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup next year.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Thursday, July 28, said the board of governors agreed to the change for next season, which will feature the Philippine Cup and one import-reinforced conference.

The league held just two conferences last season due to the pandemic before it reverted to its original three-conference format this year.

Marcial added the 48th season will tip off after the World Cup, which the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia will co-host from August 25 to September 10 next year.

“We’re really preparing for the 2023 [World Cup]. This is how we show our all-out support for Gilas Pilipinas,” said Marcial in a mix of Filipino and English.

The national team will get ample time to practice and develop its chemistry for its World Cup buildup as the ongoing PBA season will end in May next year.

That means handpicked PBA players will be available for Gilas Pilipinas duty until September.

In its board meeting on Thursday, the governors according to Marcial also cleared players from non-finals teams in the Philippine Cup to join the national squad for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Marcial said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes can choose players from the 10 eliminated teams to form the national team pool.

The Philippines will kick off the fourth window against Lebanon on August 25 before it faces Saudi Arabia on August 29. – Rappler.com