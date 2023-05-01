Adamson keeps Peter Rosillo, Mat Edding for seniors squad

Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding commit to the Soaring Falcons as Adamson fortifies the synergy between its juniors and seniors programs

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson will retain the services of its two top guards from its juniors squad.

Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding committed to the Soaring Falcons, continuing the synergy between the juniors and seniors basketball programs in Adamson.

“This is big for the continuity of our program. We are aware of how other programs do their recruitment and we want to do it another way,” said Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela.

“That’s why we put so much importance in our high school program in the hope that they will transition smoothly to our seniors team,” he said.

Rosillo, 19, is a 5-foot-8 playmaker from Placer, Surigao del Norte who was ranked No. 9 in this year’s NBTC rankings after posting 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals in 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, Edding, 20, is a 6-foot-1 standout from Zamboanga City who was ranked No. 23 and normed 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.5 steals in 25 minutes.

Rosillo and Edding helped Adamson clinch the top seed in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament and keyed the Baby Falcons to their first finals appearance in 20 years.

They are expected to debut in the senior ranks in Season 85 as they both enjoy an eligibility of five playing years.

“We’re excited to see what Peter and Mat will do in the college level and we have faith that they will be better with the Soaring Falcons,” said Racela.

Aside from Rosillo and Edding, Adamson also added six-foot Filipino-American guard Mathew Montebon from Newark Memorial High School in California as well as transferee Eli Ramos from Ateneo. – Rappler.com