Adamson recruits big man Jireh Tumaneng

From New Zealand, Jireh Tumaneng is expected to play for Adamson's high school team before he suits up for the Soaring Falcons in the UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons made their presence known in the UAAP basketball recruitment arms race by securing the commitment of young 6-foot-8 prospect Jireh Tumaneng.

Tumaneng’s handlers from Fil-Am Nation confirmed the development to Rappler on Monday, April 17.

Only 16 years old, Tumaneng will finish his current season with West Lake Boys High School in New Zealand, play for Adamson’s championship-contending high school program from 2024 to 2025, then make his Soaring Falcons debut in UAAP Season 88.

Born to Filipino parents, Tumaneng moved to New Zealand half a decade ago and started working on refining his overall game.

He was one of the standouts who performed well during the recently concluded NBTC tournament, highlighted by a 15-point, 18-rebound performance for Pinoy Mavs NZ.

Tumaneng caught Adamson’s eye during a tuneup game right before the high school tournament, according to coach Manu Hoque of Fil-Am Nation New Zealand.

Hoque, a former assistant coach for the UP Fighting Maroons, said Letran, Lyceum, San Beda, UP, La Salle Green Hills, and Ateneo were also interested in recruiting Tumaneng, but he ultimately decided on Adamson because of his hometown connection with assistant coach Rommel Adducul, who hails from Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

When asked for a scouting report on Tumaneng, Hoque shared that the big man has a strong post game, good footwork, mid-range shot, and passing abilities.

He also mentioned that the new Falcon will have to work on getting used to the Philippine style of play and add muscle to his frame.

Hoque is confident Tumaneng has the mindset to play college ball in the Philippines, saying he’s a “beast on the court but a softie outside of it.”

Cris Gopez, a co-founder of Fil-Am Nation, was willing to go on the record in saying that Tumaneng’s demeanor reminds him of multiple-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Adamson’s seniors squad is coming off a Final Four appearance in Season 85 while the high school team made the finals. – Rappler.com