Katipunan haul: Kouame to be named UAAP MVP, Tamayo top rookie

Ateneo star Ange Kouame is set to be crowned UAAP MVP, and will join La Salle's Justine Baltazar, UP's Zavier Lucero and Ricci Rivero, and Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa in the Mythical Team

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo star center Ange Kouame is set to be named the UAAP Season 84 MVP in runaway fashion after lording in the statistical points (SPs) tally over his next closest competitor – graduating La Salle big man Justine Baltazar.

After a 13-1 elimination round run by the three-time defending champion Blue Eagles, the naturalized Gilas Pilipinas star amassed 71.19 SPs – the league’s sole basis for awarding – while Baltazar finished a far second with 63.67 SPs.

Set to join Kouame and Baltazar in the Mythical Five, meanwhile, are UP star forward Zavier Lucero (60.71 SPs), Maroons veteran guard Ricci Rivero (53.18 SPs), and Adamson captain and league-leading scorer Jerom Lastimosa (53.07 SPs).

Young UP star Carl Tamayo, who finished out of the Mythical Team’s two forward slots, will be named the Rookie of the Year after netting 58.18 SPs. Coming in second for top rookie honors is La Salle’s elite hustle guy Michael Phillips, who tallied 55.69 SPs.

Missing the cut from the MVP race and Mythical Five selections are foreign-student athletes Malick Diouf of UP and Emman Ojuola of FEU, Ateneo star transferee Dave Ildefonso, and FEU star rookie RJ Abarrientos.

The stalwarts who did make the cut will be officially awarded on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 pm, just before the UAAP finals Game 2 match between UP and Ateneo. – Rappler.com