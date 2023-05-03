Angel Canino downplays MVP chants, locks in ahead of first UAAP seniors finals

Super rookie Angel Canino stays laser-focused on La Salle's campaign to win the UAAP women's volleyball championship, once again showing composure well beyond her years

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight year, the La Salle Lady Spikers are back in the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after eliminating the UST Golden Tigresses and setting up a rematch with the NU Lady Bulldogs.

This time, however, the mighty Taft-based squad is no longer an underdog to the defending champions, mostly due to runaway Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Canino.

As she has proven throughout Season 85, the 19-year-old sensation once again showed she is composed way beyond her years, prompting La Salle fans to shower her with MVP chants amid her scoring tear against UST.

Canino, as expected, did not let herself be a prisoner of the moment, staying locked in to the bigger picture ahead as the finals beckon.

“I was surprised to hear the [MVP] chants when they were serving, but I didn’t think of it that much,” she said in Filipino. “I just told myself, ‘Focus, focus.’ The battle isn’t over and this is just the semis.”

“I won’t let the outside noise bother me because I’m still playing and this isn’t over.”

Although Canino is paying no heed to any award battle, her fans have been buzzing about her rookie-MVP chances, mostly due to her elite scoring prowess alongside other veteran spikers and La Salle’s win bonuses after a near-perfect 13-1 elimination round.

But as Canino said, there is bigger fish to fry, or rather, Lady Bulldogs to tame. For her, La Salle’s shot at another championship is the only award race that matters right now.

“That’s the big thing for us because that’s our goal as a team and the goal of each player here,” Canino continued. “It’s to be a champion and not have individual awards or whatever else.”

“Our goal is to be a champion. That’s where we will show that this is who we are as players of La Salle — that we can do it.” – Rappler.com