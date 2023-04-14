Ateneo beefs up with UP juniors star Kobe Demisana 

The 6-foot-8 Kobe Demisana, a UAAP juniors Mythical Team member who starred with a double-double average, bolsters the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ men's basketball title defense bid this year

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP defending champion Ateneo beefed up yet again by tapping one of the country’s top young bigs.

The Blue Eagles secured the commitment of Henjz Gabriel “Kobe” Demisana, the 6-foot-8 star of the University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) in UAAP juniors basketball.

Demisana said it was during the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team’s practices at Ateneo where he grew to like the school even more, even as it was already one of his dream schools when he was growing up in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

Back in August 2020, Demisana transferred from Bacolod Tay Tung High School to UPIS.

“Growing up, Ateneo is one of my dream schools but it was during my Gilas stint where I really liked it,” said Demisana, who suited up for the Philippine youth team in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship last August.

“At that time, we were at Moro (Lorenzo Gym) and I saw that I can easily bond with them,” the the 18-year-old center said.

“But of course, the main reason I chose Ateneo is that I know I can grow more as a player and as a student here. We know that Ateneo is one of the top universities in the Philippines and I will learn a lot here, not just on court but also about life after basketball.”

Kobe Demisana with Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin

In his sole season with the Junior Maroons, Demisana was named in the UAAP Season 85 Mythical Team after averaging a double-double of 17.64 points and 12.64 rebounds on top of 4.07 blocks, 2.64 assists, and 2.14 steals.

“I am so blessed and grateful for this opportunity to be an Atenean, even if I was only a one-and-done player in UAAP juniors,” he said.

“Not everyone can choose or receive this type of opportunity, but I believe it is God’s plan for me, and I trust that more opportunities are coming. So, I thank God for this.”

Demisana also expressed his gratitude to his coaches, teammates, and managers at UPIS for giving him the opportunity to shine in the UAAP.

“I became a better person because of their care, guidance, and advise,” he said.

Now, Demisana looks forward to learning from Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

“I am so excited to be under coach Tab, primarily because of his experience and career,” said Demisana, who’s eligible to play in Season 86 later this year.

“I know there is still so much for me to learn, and I am confident that coach Tab will give his best to teach me. I want to absorb all the knowledge and skills that coach Tab can impart because he knows what is best for every player.”

Demisana joins fellow Ilonggo Raffy Celis and Cebuano Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu; and Gilas Youth standouts Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber as part of Ateneo’s recruitment class for 2023. – Rappler.com