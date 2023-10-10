Beyond the box score: Ateneo’s data-driven approach to success

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Defending UAAP champion Ateneo goes all-in on basketball's modern analytics revolution, all but shunning traditional numbers as it attempts to get out of an early Season 86 slump

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin took the sheet of paper in front of him on the interview table at the Araneta Coliseum press room, lifted it in the air, and uttered the most hilarious words he’s said since joining the UAAP:

“I don’t give a rat’s ass about points.”

The multi-titled mastermind’s sardonic phrase was a response to a question on the performance of his promising rookie, Mason Amos, who led all Blue Eagles in scoring with 12 markers during their harrowing collapse against Adamson.

After being up as much as 19, Ateneo lost in overtime despite the absence of MVP candidate Jerom Lastimosa in the Falcons’ lineup. Adamson’s only lead of the game came once the final score, 74-71, was determined at the buzzer.

“For you to look at Mason Amos’ name up near the top and think he played a good game – maybe [or] maybe not – [but] points don’t matter. There’s so much more to playing a good basketball game that he has to learn, that all of our players have to learn.”

Ateneo is 1-2 through the first three games of a UAAP campaign for the first time since Baldwin’s first season in 2016. Their results include a blowout defeat to NU, an impressive comeback triumph against rival La Salle, and the aforementioned disaster against Adamson.

One can argue that the Blue Eagles, who lost thanks to a Vince Magbuhos game winner on his birthday, are an unlucky roll away from being 2-1, still in the higher echelon of the league standings.

One can also argue that without their 30-point explosion in the fourth period against the Green Archers, they’d be 0-3 and in the bottom.

Work needs to be done, and given Baldwin’s track record of success – including four championships and two more finals appearances – it will likely be done.

But how exactly will Ateneo quantify the areas of their overall play that need improvement to solidify its status as a title contender for the seventh straight season? How can qualities such as character and culture, which their head coach feels are currently lacking in this squad, be developed with the aid of on-court data?

“The points total that matters is the one down at the bottom (the final score) – that’s the one that matters. That’s all I care about [with] points. Everything else is performance,” Baldwin said. “This stat sheet,” he said, grabbing the piece of paper again, “rarely reflects performance.”

Keys for improvement

When it comes to the eye test, Ateneo has a handful of issues that need improving.

For starters they’re utilizing too much zone on defense to make up for the lack of synergy when they play man-to-man. Half-court situations on offense have seen inconsistencies – including too many shot clock violations – due to underwhelming point guard playmaking and lack of line-up cohesion.

When it comes to numbers, their issues won’t be tackled by just reading overall rebounding numbers, field goals made, or turnovers.

Baldwin, a former accountant who’s good at analyzing numbers, provided a glimpse into the data he looks at when he mentioned two areas Ateneo struggled with following its season-opening loss to NU.

“We had 8 blow-bys and gave 7 offensive rebounds in the first quarter,” he said.

Blow-bys are what happen when a player lets the person he’s guarding get past him, often in the perimeter. Offensive rebounds are multiple possessions allowed to an opponent each time they bring the ball down their respective court.

“We only had 3 blow-bys and 3 missed box-outs,” he said about the following quarter.

A successful box-out is when a defensive player puts an offensive player out of position from garnering an offensive rebound.

“I carry this thing around, and we hardly look at this,” Baldwin said about the traditional stat sheet, which includes points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goals, free throws, fouls, turnovers, paint points, turnover points, and second chance points, among others.

“We have our own set of stats that are based on analytics and they mean so much more.”

According to sources, Ateneo began compiling advanced statistics based on Baldwin’s preferences following the first round in UAAP Season 79 (2016). After going 4-4 in their first 8 games, those Blue Eagles swept the remaining six contests in the eliminations, including a prevention of a 14-0 La Salle sweep.

Baldwin’s collegiate-laden Gilas team which went 3-0 in the Clark, Pampanga bubble for the 2021 FIBA Asia Qualifiers also used the same analytical principles.

These analytics are compiled and studied during both practices and games by assistant coaches G-boy Babilonia and Sandro Soriano and the student-managers of the team.

Ateneo has up to nearly 20 unique advanced analytical data points which are generally divided into “Heart” and “Head” stats.

Heart statistics include pass deflections, offensive rebound touches, charges/offensive fouls drawn, blow-bys, missed box-outs, passes denied, and filling transitions lanes, among other more nuanced observations.

Head data includes but isn’t limited to hockey assists (the pass before the pass that is an assist), and whether or not a pass or an off-ball cut is considered efficient or not.

These numbers are input to an excel file with specific formula functions generated to garner the type of data required to win basketball games in the ways that Baldwin articulated – based on “performance” – sometimes even during the middle of a game, quarter, or play.

Additionally, Ateneo utilizes advanced basketball statistical tracking data available to the public. The kind of programs that can provide percentages on the success rate of specific plays and play-actions performed by basketball teams and players from all over the world.

These platforms, also a tool to breakdown and analyze basketball games for media and fans, for example, can give the efficiency rate of Ateneo’s offense when running pick-and-roll, post-ups, spot-ups, elbow action, transition, and many more.

It can also display the success rate of the Blue Eagles as the defending team in these instances, like it can for any other UAAP team.

Functions go way deeper than that, including video cut-ups of specific plays.

Applying learnings

Ateneo’s next chance to get back on the winning track will be against a 2-1 University of the East squad coached by Jack Santiago on Wednesday, October 11.

The challenge of losing four high-quality starters is evident in Ateneo, which is relying on newcomers to carry a large chunk of responsibility.

How quickly they can adjust may determine how well the Blue Eagles perform in the elimination round to determine its Final Four placing.

That journey will be guided, in part, by their own branch of advanced basketball analytics, an area that many basketball clubs all over the globe have already taken advantage of.

“You can roll it up and smoke it,” Baldwin commented on the traditional stat sheet. “You can start a fire with it. There’s some other things you can do at certain rooms in the house with it, if you get my drift.”

“[Am I] buying into this telling the story of a basketball game?” Baldwin asked rhetorically. “No, it doesn’t.” – Rappler.com