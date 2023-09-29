Ateneo expects ‘surprises’ in UAAP title defense as Season 86 unfolds

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘This is a team that will probably be characterized more by growth than by experience,’ says Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin as the Blue Eagles kick off their UAAP title defense

MANILA, Philippines – A new UAAP season tips off, but one team remains the old favorite.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles kick off their title defense still heavily favored, even as coach Tab Baldwin fields a new-look team when Season 86 rolls off on Saturday, September 30.

“This is a team that will probably be characterized more by growth than by experience,” said Baldwin. “They’re a team that I hope is a high-quality basketball team by the second round, and will be able to compete with the higher levels of the league.”

The Blue Eagles open their campaign against the National University Bulldogs at 4 pm on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Host University of the East and University of Santo Tomas kick off the men’s basketball opening double-header at 2 pm.

Still a championship favorite despite the loss of Dave Ildefonso, Forthsky Padrigao, BJ Andrade, and Ange Kouame, the Blue Eagles will now be led by Gilas Pilipinas player Mason Amos, Kai Ballungay, and Sean Quitevis.

The NU Bulldogs, meanwhile, look to build on a promising run to the Final Four last season, with the team mostly intact sans veteran John Lloyd Clemente.

Also in the fold for the Bulldogs is juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy, who dazzled for the Bullpups in his final high school campaign.

“The only team I’m worried about [right now] is NU,” said Baldwin. “We all know how tough NU is going to be. I expect that we’re going to get the brunt of that on Saturday, so we have to be ready for that.”

Baldwin also expects the rest of the field to pose a challenge all season.

Runner-up University of the Philippines starts its bid against Adamson at 4 pm on Sunday, October 1, right after La Salle and Far Eastern University clash at 2 pm, also at the MOA Arena.

“There will be surprises as there are every year,” said Baldwin. “Probably a lot of people were surprised Adamson got into the Final Four last year. But by the end of the season, nobody was surprised. They were that good.”

The UE Red Warriors, which lost key pieces such as Mythical Five member Luis Villegas, siblings Kyle and Nikko Paranada, and Gani Stevens, plan to lean on rising star Rey Remogat.

Also in the fold for UE head coach Jack Santiago is Fil-Canadian wing Jack Cruz-Dumont, son of the late MBA cager John Dumont.

The team finished sixth last year with a 5-9 record, a vast improvement from a winless outing in Season 84.

Coach Pido Jarencio, who was in charge during UST’s last title run in 2006, hopes to improve his alma mater’s run, which ended Season 85 on a 13-game losing streak.

Now bald in solidarity with Jarencio’s tradition, last year’s leading scorer Nic Cabañero looks to get more from his teammates, including incoming rookies Mark Llemit and SJ Moore, along with foreign student-athlete Adama Faye.

On Sunday, the UP Maroons parade their impressive rookie haul that includes Francis ‘Lebron’ Lopez, Seven Gagate, Luis Pablo, and Sean Alter against an Adamson side still bannered by hotshot guard Jerom Lastimosa.

La Salle and FEU – perennial contenders that both surprisingly missed the Final Four last season – hope to regain their competitive forms with new coaches Topex Robinson calling the shots for the Green Archers and Denok Miranda for the Tamaraws. – Rappler.com