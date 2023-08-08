‘More work to do’ as Ateneo eyes title repeat in World University Basketball Series

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POINTERS. Kai Ballungay in action for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles look to defend their title in the World University Basketball Series in Tokyo, which features champion schools from Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Korea, and Taiwan, as well as a US NCAA Division 1 team

MANILA, Philippines – After winning both the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup and AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship titles, the offseason grind continues for the Ateneo Blue Eagles as they are set to defend their crown in the upcoming World University Basketball Series (WUBS) 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.

The three-day tournament, which will begin on Friday, August 11, at the Yoyogi National Stadium, will feature champion schools from Japan, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as a US NCAA Division 1 team.

In 2022, Ateneo completed a 3-0 sweep of the inaugural tournament after defeating the Tokai University Seagulls in the knockout final.

For Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, preseason tournaments such as WUBS are important for the defending UAAP champion Blue Eagles as they get to gauge where they’re at heading into Season 86.

“They’re all important. They’re all designed to kind of telegraph to the coaching staff where we’re at right now. Those areas of our system, those areas of our roster that need improvement, development, and more exposure,” Baldwin told Rappler.

“Of course, the other side is you always play to win because winning and losing is both habitual. You want to create good habits and the right mentality so you got to find that balance between playing for development and playing to be competitive,” he added.

After losing key players Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and BJ Andrade to graduation, along with the controversial exit of Forthsky Padrigao, Baldwin knows how young and inexperienced his current squad is compared to his previous Blue Eagle champion teams that had won four titles in the past five UAAP seasons.

Geo Chiu and returning forward Jason Credo are the only holdovers from Ateneo’s historic Season 82 campaign in 2019, where it completed a perfect 16-0 run.

After Chiu and Credo, only Chris Koon, Gab Gomez, Josh Lazaro, Sean Quitevis, and seldom-used Kyle Ong have been with the team since Season 84, while Kai Ballungay, Ian Espinosa, and Paul Garcia are all just incoming sophomores.

“We have so many rookies in the team and so much inexperience. Even a lot of our non-rookies are only one year in,” Baldwin pointed out.

“It’s a team that has to learn as we go, it’s got to learn a lot.”

Baldwin believes the Blue Eagles still have a long way to go despite their dominant preseason run that saw them go undefeated in both the Pinoyliga and AsiaBasket tournaments.

Ateneo was also one win away from sweeping the Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament in Davao, but fell short against its more experienced archrival La Salle Green Archers in the championship, 86-83.

“[We’re] not at all ready, we got a lot more work to do. These next five to six weeks are critical, they’re always critical, this time of the year,” said Baldwin.

“I think we have a lot of talent. But a lot of these guys are going to be shocked by the intensity, by the crowd, by the defensive pressure, and by the physicality of the UAAP,” he continued.

“And how quickly we adjust to that, I think, will have a lot to do with how successful we can be.” –Rappler.com