Ateneo’s Forthsky Padrigao ineligible next UAAP season 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles try to do without Forthsky Padrigao in their UAAP title defense this year as the standout guard sits out due to academic reasons

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo guard Forthsky Padrigao will not suit up for the Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament this year after failing to meet the school’s academic requirements, the university announced on Saturday, July 22.

The university said Padrigao, who finished runner up to UP’s Malick Diouf in the UAAP Season 85 Most Valuable Player race, will return “once he fulfills his responsibilities as an Ateneo student.”

Aside from winning a championship with Ateneo, Padrigao was also named to the league’s Mythical Five after posting averages of 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 steals last year.

“Forthsky Padrigao was unable to meet Ateneo de Manila University’s academic requirements in SY 2022-2023, and therefore he is not eligible to play in the upcoming UAAP Season 86,” the school said in a statement.

“He will use the time off the court to focus on his academics. We hope to see him back on the court once he fulfills his responsibilities as an Ateneo student,” it added.

The Blue Eagles beat the Fighting Maroons in the championship series, 2-1, with the lanky guard delivering 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 75-68 victory.

Padrigao is a homegrown Ateneo player, having led the team in points, assists, and steals in his final high school season. – Rappler.com