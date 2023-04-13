Not a two-woman show: Ateneo proud of balanced showing amid Final Four hunt

Late in its UAAP Final Four hunt, Ateneo finally puts together a consistent supporting cast – led by the likes of Lyann de Guzman and Roma Doromal – outside their star duo of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles, once one of the top two standards in UAAP women’s volleyball, are now on the outside of the Final Four race looking in after a horrendous start to Season 85.

Bogged down in part due to their predictable dependence on their top two scorers Faith Nisperos and Vanier Gandler, the Oliver Almadro-coached Blue Eagles are just in sixth place holding a 4-6 record with just four games left to salvage their campaign.

Better late than never for Ateneo, however, as it is finally showing a semblance of consistency thanks in no small part to the efforts of the Blue Eagle supporting cast, led by the likes of Lyann de Guzman, Joan Narit, Roma Doromal, and AC Miner.

Following a much-needed sweep to oust the reeling UP Fighting Maroons from contention last Wednesday, April 12, one of Ateneo’s top supports is just relieved to finally get their engines going, despite the late burst of momentum.

“It’s really helpful if all of us get our groove at the same time in one game,” De Guzman said in Filipino. “It’s most important that we help one another inside the court, and even those on the bench really help a lot in boosting our morale.”

Although Nisperos and Gandler once again led the way in scoring for Ateneo with 17 and 9 points, respectively, against UP, they found plenty of help in the form of De Guzman’s 8 points and 7 excellent receptions, Narit and Miner’s 5-point efforts, and Doromal’s 18-18 line on digs and receptions.

For Almadro, who continues to believe that the Blue Eagles have a real Final Four shot, he is pleased to see that the prodding which continues to get him significant flak from fans is starting to pay off.

“I’m always challenging everybody, especially – and she knows this – Lyann, Joan, AC, and Takako (Fujimoto) also,” he said. “I keep challenging them that they really have to step up.”

“Every game is an opportunity. They shouldn’t think that ‘Ah, Faith and Vanie will carry us.’ No, every game is an opportunity to step up. They can’t let go of this. They should be challenged to do their tasks, do their goals, which is good for Vanie and Faith too. It helps them a lot.”

Daunting as the last stretch may be for Ateneo, as it still has games against title contenders UST, La Salle, and NU, Almadro is not throwing in the towel unless left with no other option.

“That’s what my motivation is about. No matter where we end up, the mindset is to step up every day. I think nothing is impossible. People will say it is, but we believe in ourselves, in our team, in our community,” he continued.

“As they say, nasa tao ang gawa, nasa Diyos ang awa. (God helps those who work for it.) We’ll just do what is necessary and maybe, we’ll be doing the impossible. Maybe.” – Rappler.com