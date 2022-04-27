Ateneo continues recruitment haul, secures Fil-Canadian prospect Albert Opeña Jr.

ANOTHER ONE. Ateneo continues its sharp recruitment drive with the commitment of Filipino-Canadian guard Albert Opena, Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – The rich continue to get richer in the UAAP as the Ateneo Blue Eagles beefed up their future lineup with the commitment of Filipino-Canadian prospect Albert Opeña Jr.

A 20-year-old guard who traces his roots to Pasig City and Nueva Vizcaya, Opeña will sit out Season 85 this year as he completes his transfer from St. Lawrence College-Ontario. He will then be eligible for four years starting Season 86 in 2023.

“He’s a big guard and he’s got size. He’s very strong, well built, and he’s got quick feet and quick hands,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin in a press conference on Wednesday, April 27.

“We like what his game presents and we think his unselfishness and physicality will fit well in our system. He’ll be a big asset for us moving forward.”

Opeña’s commitment comes just two days after the ever-busy Eagles secured the services of 6-foot-7 Fil-Aussie forward Mason Amos, who will be eligible for a max five-year stay.

Back in Canada, the 6-foot-2 guard showed flashes of a refined shooting game as he finished the 2019-2020 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) season for St. Lawrence with averages of 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds on 44% shooting and 41% from three in 22.1 minutes.

Opeña will join the likes of Amos, Chris Koon, Geo Chiu, Gab Gomez, and Forthsky Padrigao as the next Ateneo core after the graduation of veterans such as Dave Ildefonso, Raffy Verano, and Gian Mamuyac. – Rappler.com