Ateneo champion reserve Matthew Daves leaves Blue Eagles nest to turn pro

Ateneo role player Matthew Daves forgoes his final year of UAAP eligibility after helping win three men's basketball titles for the Blue Eagles dynasty

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo role player Matthew Daves is forgoing his final year of UAAP men’s basketball eligibility to turn professional after his graduation in June, per a team release on Tuesday, January 10.

“We at Ateneo support our athlete’s decision if they want to turn professional. More than winning a championship, our program’s main goal is to turn student-athletes into professionals,” said Blue Eagles team manager Christopher “Epok” Quimpo.

“They will be always welcome to train with us in order to continue the process of becoming better players heading into the pro league.”

Daves joins Dave Ildefonso, Angelo Kouame, BJ Andrade, and Jacob Lao as Blue Eagles who ended their collegiate careers after UAAP Season 85, where they won the men’s basketball title after exacting revenge against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Daves committed to Ateneo back in 2018 after graduating from Central Tech in Toronto.

The 6-foot-5 banger was part of the Ateneo teams that won gold in Seasons 81, 82, and 85.

In his senior year, Daves only averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in around 8 minutes per game, but nonetheless put up solid numbers in the last two games of the Season 85 finals.

“To the Ateneo community, I just want to say thank you for accepting and supporting me these last four years,” said the 24-year-old, who has already obtained a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

“Ateneo is my home and I will never forget the memories we all made together.” – Rappler.com