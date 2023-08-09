World University Basketball Series 2023: Ateneo Blue Eagles schedule, how to watch 

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Tough competition awaits the Ateneo Blue Eagles when they shoot for their second straight title in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) 2023 at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Unlike in 2022, where only four Asian universities took part in the inaugural tournament, a total of eight powerhouse champion teams, including the Blue Eagles, will slug it out for the crown this year.
The defending UAAP champion Ateneo, which is also representing the Philippines in the tournament, will face the Japanese University Men’s Basketball Select Team in an exhibition match on Thursday, August 10, before it officially opens its title-retention bid against the University of Sydney on Friday, August 11.
If the Blue Eagles emerge victorious against the Aussies on Friday, they will take on the winner between Perbanas Institute of Indonesia and Hakuoh University of Japan in the knockout semifinal on Saturday, August 12.
Ateneo Blue Eagles’ schedule (Manila time)
- Ateneo vs Japanese University Men’s Basketball Select Team (exhibition match) – 6 pm, Thursday, August 10
- Ateneo vs University of Sydney – 5:30 pm, Friday, August 11
- TBA, Saturday, August 12
- TBA, Sunday, August 13
How to watch
For the first time ever, SM Cinema, in partnership with Rakuten Sports, will host the live viewing parties of Ateneo’s WUBS 2023 matches in 12 prime locations across the Philippines.
Ateneo supporters and Filipino basketball fans can enjoy the action live on the silver screen in the following participating SM Cinema branches:
- SM Cinema BF Parañaque
- SM Cinema Cebu
- SM Cinema Davao
- SM Cinema Fairview
- SM Cinema Grand Central
- SM Cinema Mall of Asia
- SM Cinema Marikina
- SM Cinema Megamall
- SM Cinema North Edsa
- SM Cinema Southmall
- SM Cinema Sta. Mesa
- S’Maison Director’s Club
Tickets are priced at P500 for the Regular Cinema and P750 for the Director’s Club Cinema.
WUBS 2023 will also be aired live on One Sports and One Sports+, as well as live streaming on the Pilipinas Live app.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.