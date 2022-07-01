Ateneo ramps up off-season, joins top collegiate tourney in Japan

REVENGE SEASON. Dave Ildefonso and the Ateneo Blue Eagles prepare for their UAAP Season 85 comeback tour

Retooling Ateneo tests its mettle against fellow top Asian universities by joining the inaugural World University Basketball Series in Japan from August 9 to 11

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 as they join the inaugural World University Basketball Series (WUBS) in Japan this August 9 to 11.

Including the Season 84 runners-up, four Asian universities will duke it out in the round-robin pocket tournament to be held at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gym in Tokyo. The other three are Japan’s Tokai University, Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, and Indonesia’s Perita Harapan University.

“The new competition was designed with the values ​​of quality, empowerment, and engagement to inspire inspiration and excellence with the power of sport, and empower talented young people and communities,” read a translation from the event’s website.

“In the series after 2023, we plan to include new countries and regions beyond Asia.”

Like Ateneo, all other participating universities are championship contenders in their own right, and are all gunning to beat the best in the three-day meet.

The Blue Eagles – reeling from big roster losses like SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, Raffy Verano, and the injured Ange Kouame – are looking to bank on key holdovers such as Dave Ildefonso, Chris Koon, and Forthsky Padrigao.

The Tab Baldwin-coached squad is also set on integrating its redshirt additions, headed by 6-foot-7 Fil-Am prospect Kai Ballungay. – Rappler.com