LOOK: Ateneo’s Kai Ballungay gets married week after UAAP title run

YOUNG LOVE. Kai Ballungay and Bella Dahl celebrate after their wedding.

UAAP champion Kai Ballungay and Bella Dahl tie the knot in California

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo standout Kai Ballungay got his “2 rings in 2022.”

A week after playing a pivotal role in the Blue Eagles’ UAAP championship run, Ballungay married his girlfriend, Bella Dahl, in California on Monday, December 26.

The couple shared photos of their wedding in their Instagram stories.

Ballungay starred in Game 2 of the men’s basketball finals where he dropped 15 points in just 19 minutes to help the Blue Eagles force a series decider against the UP Fighting Maroons.

The 6-foot-7 high-flying forward credited Ateneo’s “brotherhood” for his Game 2 eruption after a scoreless stint in Game 1.

Ballungay then chipped in 4 points and 6 rebounds in Game 3 as the Blue Eagles dethroned the Maroons in the thrilling winner-take-all.

that’s 2 rings in ‘22 💙💍🏆 — kai ✞ (@kainoaballungay) December 27, 2022

A former Stanislaus State recruit from California, Ballungay will be among the key holdovers in the Blue Eagles’ title defense next year.

– Rappler.com