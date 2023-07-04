New Ateneo women’s volleyball coach Sergio Veloso seeks program overhaul

CHANGE IS COMING. New Ateneo women's volleyball head coach Sergio Veloso (second from left) poses with (L-R) Timmy Santo Tomas, Babes Castillo, Fr. Roberto Yap SJ, Em Fernandez, Sherwin Malonzo

New Ateneo Blue Eagles women's volleyball head coach Sergio Veloso hopes to work his magic anew as he inherits a rebuilding team from outgoing mentor Oliver Almadro

MANILA, Philippines – New Ateneo Blue Eagles women’s volleyball team head coach Sergio Veloso pleaded for patience as he aimed to change a status quo in the squad’s program.

“I hope that the whole Ateneo community stays with us and our target not only for this season. We need to renew the program,” Veloso said in a quick interview during the Volleyball Men’s Nations League Manila leg at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, July 4.

“[We will] build a strong program not for this year, but for the next years too,” he added.

Veloso, concurrently the Brazilian mentor of the Philippine men’s national volleyball team, was named as the new Blue Eagles shot-caller on Monday, July 3, replacing Oliver Almadro.

Along with Veloso, former NU Lady Bulldogs head coach Babes Castillo was hired to take over the boys and girls high school volleyball squads.

Per Ateneo, Veloso brings almost four decades’ worth of experience in successfully running programs and coaching pro volleyball players in Brazil, Maldives, and Bahrain.

He will also give his input in all Blue Eagles volleyball teams, led by program head Sherwin Malonzo.

“For me it’s a pleasure for working in a program in Ateneo. This is my first school here, to play with the whole Philippine volleyball,” he said.

“I’m so excited with this program now. It’s a good opportunity to contribute to Philippine volleyball too,” Veloso added.

The volleyball veteran also mentioned that he would introduce the same concepts taught to the men’s national team with Ateneo, as they reel from the loss of veterans such as Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler. – Rappler.com