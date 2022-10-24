UAAP basketball returns to pure quadruple-header format for Season 85 2nd round￼

TOP GUNS. Expect Dave Ildefonso and Carl Tamayo to be at the forefront of the Ateneo-UP showdown.

The UAAP returns to a pure quadruple-header schedule format for the second round of the Season 85 men's basketball tournament, making way for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament returns to action on Saturday, October 29, as the second round kicks off at the Araneta Coliseum.

However, that weekend’s set of double-headers will already be the last for the elimination round as the league is reverting to a pure quadruple-header format in order to evade the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers and give possible call-ups timely rest.

Kicking off the second round on Saturday are the sixth-ranked La Salle Green Archers starting their second round redemption tour against the last-placed UST Growling Tigers at 2 pm.

Following that at 4 pm is an intriguing matchup between the second-ranked Ateneo Blue Eagles and surprise fourth-placer Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Starting the Sunday hostilities on October 30 is a 2 pm clash between the reeling UE Red Warriors and the streaking FEU Tamaraws, while the defending champion UP Fighting Maroons shoot for revenge at 4 pm against their lone first round conquerors, the ever-feisty NU Bulldogs.

Other must-watch matches for the second round include the entire November 2 quadruple-header slate at the Mall of Asia Arena, featuring collisions between UST and UE, UP and Adamson, FEU and La Salle, and Ateneo and NU.

Following that on November 5 at Araneta is NU’s revenge game against upset-minded FEU at 3 pm, just before La Salle aims for an elimination round sweep of eternal rival Ateneo at 6 pm.

A league-wide break then follows from November 6 to 16 to make way for the FIBA window before action resumes on the 17th, a rare Thursday game day.

Other key matchups include UP’s clash with La Salle on November 20 at MOA, and its rematch against Ateneo on November 26 at the same venue. Both games, like the Ateneo-La Salle match, will require separate ticket purchases.

Check out the full schedule here:

JUST IN: The UAAP releases its second round schedule for the #UAAPSeason85 men's basketball tournament.https://t.co/pwQHd4wHPe — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 24, 2022

