DLSU, UST, NU earn beach volley Final Four berths; UP, ADMU dispute last spot

DARK HORSE. La Salle rises as a surprise UAAP beach volleyball contender thanks to the duo of Noel Kampton (#1) and Vince Maglinao (#2).

UAAP men's beach volleyball defending champion UST marches to the Season 84 Final Four alongside NU while La Salle rises as a surprise contender

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Spikers became the first team to enter the UAAP Season 84 men’s beach volleyball Final Four as Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao downed Adamson’s Francis Casas and Ned Pacquing, 21-14, 21-13, on Sunday, May 29, at the Mall of Asia Sands by the Bay.

The Taft-based team has won two straight and their fourth overall in five contests, a big improvement from their two-win season in 2019.

“To be honest, we didn’t expect our standing to be like this because our goals were just to focus and do the things our coaches tell us to do,” Kampton said in Filipino.

Defending champion UST and Season 82 third placer NU later joined La Salle in the Final Four by completing a sweep of their Sunday matches.

The Tiger Spikers’ Efraem Dimaculangan and Rancel Varga made short work of FEU, 21-14, 21-13, and Adamson, 21-9, 21-6, to extend their winning run to four games.

The Bulldogs’ James Buytrago and Pol Salvador, for their part, also stretched their winning streak to four after topping Ateneo, 21-16, 21-17, and FEU, 21-16, 21-23.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs forced a three-way tie with the Green Spikers for the lead at 4-1 heading into the final day of eliminations on Friday, June 3.

Meanwhile, UP’s Dan Nicolas and Louis Gamban prevailed over Ateneo’s Abai Llenos and Amil Pacinio, 21-15, 21-14, to arrest a three-match slide, and keep their hopes alive for the final playoff berth.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 2-3 while derailing the Blue Eagles’ march to the semifinals.

Ateneo, which also lost to NU, 16-21, 17-21, in the morning session, ended its elimination round stint with an even 3-3 record.

FEU, which fielded in Martin Bugaoan in lieu of Vincent Nadera to be paired with Jelord Talisayan, bowed out of Final Four contention with a 1-4 slate.

Adamson, which replaced Pacquing for Aaron Mirador in their loss to the Tigers, remained winless in five matches.

Games on Friday starting at 9 am will feature La Salle against UST, UP versus FEU, and Adamson battling NU. – Rappler.com