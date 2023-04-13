Bella Belen lauds NU’s ‘cleanest’ game after statement sweep of contender Adamson

After consistent struggles against UAAP contenders and cellar-dwellers alike, Bella Belen and the NU Lady Bulldogs finally get an all-out dominant win against fellow top team Adamson Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – After nine games in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, NU finally got a definitive, dominant win to boost its title defense momentum after sweeping fellow contender Adamson last Wednesday, April 12.

After consistent struggles against practically every team in the league, including cellar-dwellers like UE and UP, the Lady Bulldogs’ showing against the Lady Falcons actually comes off as a surprising feat, given how NU checked all of Adamson’s top scorers, and competently defended like it was Season 84 again.

All these positives are obviously great news to reigning MVP Bella Belen, who erupted for 20 points in just a three-set span in the win that created a three-team logjam in second place with Adamson and UST.

“Our game against Adamson in the first round was really close and we even almost lost. So we told ourselves, our win must be really great today, one that we can definitively say we won,” she said in Filipino. “That was one of our motivations to fix our games so we can bounce back.”

All game long against the Lady Falcons, the Lady Bulldogs looked every bit of the team that swept Season 84, 16-0, without a single game that went to five sets. Super rookie Trisha Tubu was grounded to just 9 points while her running mate Kate Santiago was held down to just 6.

“This a great boost to our confidence. As we know, Adamson is a difficult opponent. They defend and move well, and we’re happy that we won this one because we know that we really worked hard for this game and we didn’t let up. This, I think, is the cleanest win we’ve had since round one.”

With four games left in the elimination round and NU still tied with Adamson and UST with identical 7-3 records, Belen and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs are definitely hungry for more as they look to enter the Final Four once again a feared, cohesive unit.

“We’re not content even though we won this way,” Belen continued. “We need to look at the brighter side that we still have things to improve on like our errors. We can still minimize them.”

“We also just need to be consistent and it’s on us to stay disciplined the rest of the way.”

NU next looks to strike fear in the hearts of the feisty FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, April 16, 2 pm, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com