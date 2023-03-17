Pasaol, FEU survive Adamson in Game 2 thriller for UAAP HS hoops title

THRILL. The FEU Baby Tamaraws celebrate their championship romp after a slim Game 2 escape over the top-ranked Adamson Baby Falcons.

Mythical Five member Janrey Pasaol delivers in the clutch as FEU completes a sweep of Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball finals

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws are once again the kings of the UAAP boys’ basketball tournament after eking out a nail-biting 77-76 escape against the Adamson Baby Falcons in Game 2 of the Season 85 finals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday, March 17.

With FEU trailing by 3 points, 73-76, with 1:02 left in the game, Janrey Pasaol took it upon himself and delivered four straight crucial hits from the charity stripe to give the Baby Tamaraws the lead and eventually the win as Adamson failed to capitalize on several opportunities in the endgame.

Pasaol, the younger brother of Meralco Bolts forward and former UE Red Warrior Alvin, finished with an all-around performance of 21 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals for the Baby Tamaraws, who completed a two-game sweep of the league-leading Baby Falcons to capture their first UAAP boys’ basketball crown since 2017.

VJ Pre backstopped Pasaol with 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Finals MVP Kirby Mongcopa – who flirted with a triple-double in Game 1 – once again filled up the stat sheet with 9 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block.

After Pasaol cashed in four straight free throws to put FEU in the driver’s seat with only 28.5 seconds to play, Adamson’s Justine Garcia answered with a tough bank shot with 12.7 seconds remaining, but the two-pointer was waived after a successful coach’s challenge by the Baby Tamaraws as the basket failed to beat the shot clock buzzer.

Pasaol – a member of the Mythical Five, together with MVP Reinnhard Jumamoy of NU, Ateneo’s Kristian Porter, La Salle’s Rhyle Melencio, and UPIS’ Kobe Demisana – had a chance to extend FEU’s lead to three in the next possession, but his two free throws failed to hit the mark.

STANDOUTS. Mythical Team members (from left) UPIS’ Kobe Demisana, Ateneo’s Kristian Porter, La Salle-Zobel’s Rhyle Melencio, MVP Reinhard Jumamoy of NU, FEU’s Johnrey Pasao, and Rookie of the Year Daryl Valdeavilla of UPIS emerge as this season’s top performers.

A costly turnover by Adamson’s Mat Eding in the following play led to another chance for FEU to make it a three-point game, but like Pasaol, Dwyne Miranda couldn’t convert on both his charities.

Luckily for Pasaol, Miranda, and the rest of the Baby Tamaraws, Earl Medina’s potential game-winning triple for the Baby Falcons from the left corner came up short as time expired.

Garcia topscored for the Baby Falcons in the sorry loss with 20 points, while Carlo Bonzalida and Medina added 15 and 12 markers, respectively.

The Scores

FEU 77 – Pasaol 21, Pre 16, Miranda 10, Felipe 10, Mongcopa 9, Cabonilas 8, Daa 3, Salangsang 0, Pascual 0, Bautista 0, Herbito 0.

Adamson 76 – Garcia 20, Bonzalida 15, Medina 12, Rosillo 10, Reyes 9, Edding 8, Abayon 2, Carillo 0, Sajili 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 43-46, 61-60, 77-76.

– Rappler.com