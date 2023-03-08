Adamson earns 1st UAAP HS hoops finals in 20 years; champ NU extends FEU series

Adamson clinches a historic UAAP boys' basketball finals berth at UST's expense, while defending champion NU lives to fight another day against FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Baby Falcons continued to make the most of their stellar UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball campaign after eliminating the UST Tiger Cubs, 62-55, to claim their first finals berth in 20 years at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, March 7.

Vince Reyes carried his team anew in the tight affair with 21 points on 10-of-21 shooting to go with 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while Justine Garcia sparked the bench mob with 14 points, 7 dimes, and 3 steals with a game-high plus-minus of +21.

Mark Llemit paced the season-ending loss with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 9 rebounds from the bench, while JP Pangilinan chipped in 14 points.

In the second game of the double-header, the Nazareth-NU Bullpups lived to fight another day in their title defense campaign, surviving the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws, 93-82.

Triple-double king Reinhard Jumamoy left it all on the floor with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Elijah Yusi fired up for a season-high 23 points on a 7-of-11 clip.

FEU star Janrey Pasaol likewise had a stellar outing, albeit in a losing effort with 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go with 5 boards, 4 steals, and 3 dimes.

FEU and NU meet up in a Game 2 do-or-die match for the second finals spot on Friday, March 10.

The Scores

First Game

Adamson 62 – Reyes 21, Garcia 14, Edding 10, Rosillo 8, Bonzalida 5, Medina 3, Perez 1, Mepaña 0, Carillo 0, Abayon 0, Sajili 0.

UST 55 Llemit 19, Pangilinan 14, Bucsit 8, Jumao-as 5, Manding 3, Ayon 2, Buenaflor 2, Zanoria 2.

Quarters: 18-11, 30-33, 46-42, 62-55.

Second Game

NU 93 – Jumamoy 30, Yusi 23, Timbang 15, Solomon 11, Colonia 8, Alfanta 4, Tagotongan 2, Herrera 0, Perciano 0.

FEU 82 – Pasaol 32, Mongcopa 11, Pre 8, Cabonilas 8, Felipe 8, Miranda 6, Salangsang 5, Daa 2, Pascual 2, Herbito 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 44-38, 67-65, 93-82.

– Rappler.com