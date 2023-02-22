UST boosts Final 4 bid with crucial rout of Ateneo; UAAP HS hoops top 3 widen gap

WIDENING THE GAP. UST high school's Mark Llemit goes for a loose ball against Ateneo's Kristian Porter at the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament

UST high school scores an all-important blowout over Ateneo to move within one win of the fourth and final UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball Final Four spot

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Tiger Cubs earned their biggest win yet in the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball tournament after blowout out the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 94-78, to solidify its bid for the last Final Four spot at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, February 22.

With the win, UST rose to a 6-6 record while sending fifth-ranked Ateneo down to a 4-8 slate. Essentially, the Tiger Cubs are now just one win away from completing the Final Four field alongside the top three contenders Adamson, NU, and FEU.

JP Pangilinan waxed hot from deep as he led the way with 26 points off 10-of-20 shooting and 6-of-12 from three, while James Jumao-as scored 21 in just 22 minutes.

Mark Llemit, meanwhile, made a living on defense with a stacked line of 12 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the Tiger Cubs.

League-leading scorer Kristian Porter followed up back-to-back games of 20-plus points and rebounds with a 25-point, 10-board double-double, while Lebron Nieto added 19 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, albeit with 10 of Ateneo’s 24 turnovers.

Reinhard Jumamoy tallies 4th triple-double as Adamson, NU, FEU pull away further

The Nazareth-NU Bullpups staved off a massive upset bid by the UE Junior Warriors with a 90-82 win for a 10-2 record.

Stat sheet-stuffing maestro Reinhard Jumamoy further strengthened his MVP case with his fourth triple-double of the season – 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists – while Pervi Timbang also added 13 points in under 20 minutes off the bench.

Vhon Roldan led UE’s spirited 30-14 fourth-quarter rally with 19 points in as many minutes, while Andrei de Leon added 16 points on a 4-of-8 clip from deep before the Warriors fell to a 2-10 slate.

The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws also stayed in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage after handing the UPIS Junior Maroons an 81-67 whipping for a 10-2 record.

League-leading assist man Janrey Pasaol squeezed out 12 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals in just 16 minutes, while Kobe Demisana tallied a 21-point, 19-board, 6-block line for the 1-10 Maroons in yet another 40-minute marathon.

Lastly, the Adamson Baby Falcons remained on pace for a top seed finish with a 66-52 rout of the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers for an 11-1 record.

Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding again led the win with 18 and 14 points, respectively, while league-leading rebounder Rhyle Melencio churned out a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double for La Salle, which fell to a 4-8 slate on the verge of elimination and still side-by-side with rival Ateneo.

The Scores

First Game

UST 94 – Pangilinan 26, Jumao-as 21, Llemit 12, Bucsit 9, Zanoria 9, Esteban 7, Tesocan 3, Ayon 2, Manding 2, Buenaflor 2, Suico 1, Chan 0.

Ateneo 78 – Porter 25, Nieto 19, Adevoso 17, Salandanan 7, Ebdane 5, De Guzman 2, Domangcas 2, Fidel 1, Urbina 0, Aguirre 0, Arada 0, Santiago 0, Delos Santos 0.

Quarters: 18-24, 47-36, 69-55, 94-78.

Second Game

NU 90 – Jumamoy 13, Timbang 13, Colonia 11, Yusi 11, Tagotongan 9, Usop 8, Perciano 7, Alfanta 7, Solomon 5, Demetria 4, Barraca 2, Herrera 0, Napa 0, Mendoza 0, Palanca 0.

UE 82 – Roldan 18, De Leon 16, Flores 13, Duque 9, Arcega 4, Morales 3, Malonzo 3, Pangilinan 3, Gragasin 3, Reyes V. 2, Caldit 2, Ramos 2, Bagro 2, Gatchalian 2, Reyes F. 0, Isip 0.

Quarters: 22-28, 48-40, 76-52, 90-82.

Third Game

FEU 81 – Felipe 24, Pasaol 12, Pre 12, Mongcopa 11, Daa 8, Cabonilas 6, Miranda 3, Pascual 3, Burgos 2, Salangsang 0, Cabigting 0, Maierhofer 0, Herbito 0, Baricaua 0, Castillejos 0.

UPIS 67 – Demisana 21, Napalang 20, Villaverde 9, Gomez de Liano 6, Raymundo 5, Melicor 3, Florentino 3.

Quarters: 26-17, 44-30, 59-44, 81-67.

Fourth Game

Adamson 66 – Rosillo 18, Edding 14, Reyes 12, Bonzalida 9, Carillo 6, Medina 3, Sajili 2, Culdora 2, Abayon 0, Mepana 0, Perez 0.

DLSZ 52 – Melencio 21, Alas 10, Dimaano 8, Chang 6, Espina 4, Pabellano 2, John 0, Legaspi 0, Cruz 0, Dimalanta 0, Dionisio 0, Sta. Mario 0.

Quarters: 10-13, 29-26, 49-40, 66-52.

– Rappler.com