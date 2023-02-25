Ateneo snaps decades-long HS hoops Final 4 streak as UST takes final spot

UST makes an unintended casualty out of Ateneo at the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball tournament as the Tiger Cubs push the Blue Eagles out of title contention for the first time in at least two decades

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Tiger Cubs booked the last UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball Final Four spot after cruising over the UPIS Junior Maroons, 75-63, at the Paco Arena on Saturday, February 25.

Clinching the fourth spot with a 7-6 record, UST also triggered a historic byproduct of their win as the Ateneo Blue Eagles dropped out of playoff contention for the first time in at least 20 years, based on available records dating back to Season 66.

Despite Ateneo earning a huge 58-55 stunner of the top-ranked Adamson Baby Falcons earlier in the day, the Blue Eagles simply fell too far behind to a point where their Final Four fate while holding a 5-8 record was no longer in their hands.

Historical implications aside, UST’s Mark Llemit stayed zoned in to nothing else but the Tiger Cubs’ dark horse contender run as he led the win against UPIS with game-highs of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals.

JP Pangilinan also got a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards as UST now figures out which team will fall to its lap come playoff time.

So far, there is a three-way tie for the top spot after Adamson fell to Ateneo, no thanks to Kristian Porter’s herculean 17-point, 20-board effort. Vince Reyes paced the Falcons in the stunning defeat with 19 points.

Adamson, NU, FEU jockey around for twice-to-beat berths

With twice-to-beat advantage still up for grabs among three squads, both the Nazareth-NU Bullpups and FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws made sure to focus on simply winning as they took care of the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers and UE Junior Warriors, respectively, to stay tied with Adamson at 11-2.

In NU’s 67-60 edging of La Salle, the league’s undisputed triple-double king Reinhard Jumamoy scattered 27 points, 13 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 assists, while Kieffer Alas mounted a 20-point, 10-board double-double over at the losing side.

Janrey Pasaol, meanwhile, set the tone in FEU’s 96-87 outgunning of UE with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, in just 22 minutes, while Drei Gragasin paced the loss with 14 points in as many minutes on the floor.

Standings

Adamson 11-2 FEU 11-2 NU 11-2 UST 7-6 Ateneo 5-8 DLSZ 5-9 UE 2-11 UPIS 1-12

The Scores

First Game

FEU 96 – Pasaol 24, Mongcopa 19, Pre 10, Pascual 9, Salangsang 8, Cabonillas 7, Miranda 5, Daa 5, Felipe 4, Herbito 3, Burgos 2, Baricaua 0, Castillejos 0, Cabigting 0.

UE 87 – Gragasin 14, Pangilinan 10, Roldan 10, Malonzo 8, Caldit 8, Bagro 7, Reyes 7, Flores 6, Duque 5, De Leon 5, Gatchalian 4, Reyes 3, Isip 0, Morales 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 25-16, 55-33, 79-56, 96-87.

Second Game

Ateneo 58 – Nieto 19, Porter 17, Adevoso 6, Fidel 5, De Guzman 3, Santiago 2, Arada 2, Aguirre 2, Domangcas 2, Urbina 0, Prado 0, Ebdane 0, Salandanan 0.

Adamson 55 – Reyes 19, Edding 14, Rosillo 8, Bonzalida 4, Medina 3, Perez 3, Abayon 2, Carillo 2, Culdora 0, Sajili 0, Mepana 0, De Jesus 0, De Guzman 0, Tambauan 0.

Quarters: 15-11, 27-28, 43-40, 58-55.

Third Game

UST 75 – Llemit 27, Pangilinan 17, Jumao-as 11, Esteban 8, Bucsit 7, Zanoria 3, Ayon 2, Buenaflor 0, Manding 0, Tesocan 0, Suico 0, Chan 0, Velasquez 0.

UPIS 63 – Napalang 18, Demisana 18, Florentino 14, Melicor 6, Raymundo 5, Gomez de Liano 2, Villaverde 0, Rosete 0, Hernandez 0, Cordero 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 37-26, 60-47, 75-63.

Fourth Game

NU 67 – Jumamoy 27, Timbang 19, Perciano 6, Alfanta 6, Colonia 5, Demetria 4, Tagotongan 0, Yusi 0, Herrera 0, Solomon 0, Usop 0.

DLSZ 60 – Alas 20, Melencio 12, Chang 9, Espina 7, Melecio 6, Dimaano 5, John 1, Pabellano 0, Sta. Maria 0, Dionisio 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 41-28, 54-51, 67-60.

– Rappler.com