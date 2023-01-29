UE stuns Ateneo for 1st win, NU escapes gutsy La Salle in UAAP high school hoops

Vhon Roldan carries the UE Junior Warriors' offense in an upset of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while Reinhard Jumamoy tallies a near triple-double in unbeaten NU's escape of La Salle-Zobel

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Junior Warriors broke their four-game run of futility at the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament after stunning the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 84-79, to kick off a quadruple-header slate at the San Andres Sports Complex on Sunday, January 29.

Vhon Roldan was a one-man wrecking crew in UE’s first win, tallying a team-high 24 points on an efficient 9-of-14 clip and 4-of-6 from three. Justine Gatchalian was a distant second in scoring with 9 points, but also had a game-high 5 steals in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Ateneo’s Kristian Porter continued his breakthrough campaign in the loss with a huge 34-point, 18-rebound double-double, hiked by a 10-of-16 shooting clip and 14-of-23 from the line off an astounding 15 fouls drawn.

Lebron Nieto lagged behind with 12 points on juts 5-of-19 shooting with 6 turnovers, but somewhat salvaged his day with 8 assists and 5 steals as Ateneo dropped to a 2-3 record.

The Nazareth-NU Bullpups, meanwhile, succeeded in averting disaster after denying a comeback by the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers, 74-71, for a 5-0 start in the tournament.

All-around threat Reinhard Jumamoy came 2 assists shy of his second straight triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 dimes after notching a 13-13-10 line the game prior.

RJ Colonia scored 15 with 9 boards, while Aga Clarito chipped in 6 points with a game-high 13 rebounds for NU.

La Salle top scorer Ryhle Melencio paced the heartbreaking setback with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Justin San Agustin tried his best Jumamoy impression with a 12-point, 10-board, 7-assist finish.

FEU, Adamson cruise over UP, UST

In the second game of the day, the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws lorded over the reeling UPIS Junior Maroons with a 97-59 demolition for a 4-1 record.

No FEU player breached 21 minutes of playing time in the blowout as Jedric Daa topscored with 16 points in a 20-minute run. VJ Pre finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, while go-to guy Janrey Pasaol flashed his playmaking potential after squeezing out 10 points and 10 assists in just 17 minutes.

Kobe Demisana finished with a 23-point, 10-board double-double in the loss as UPIS bunched up with La Salle and UE with identical 1-4 slates in joint sixth place.

In the final game, the Adamson Baby Falcons flew circles around the UST Tiger Cubs with a 91-64 thrashing to join FEU at second place with a 4-1 record.

Mat Edding came one assist shy of a triple-double after leading the way with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists with a game-high plus-minus of +37. Vince Reyes likewise stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 8 boards, 3 dimes, 3 steals, and 3 blocks as Peter Rosillo added 10 points.

Mark Llemit and James Jumao-as paced the loss with 16 points apiece as UST stayed tied with Ateneo at 2-3 for the young season.

