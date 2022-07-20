Collegiate champions UP, Letran banner FilOil Preseason Cup return

HEART OF A CHAMPION. Former UAAP juniors champion and MVP Carl Tamayo carries UP to the finals in his first seniors season.

UAAP champion UP and NCAA titlist Letran lead 17 collegiate teams going head-to-head in two groups at the first FilOil Preseason Cup in three years

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP champion UP and two-time reigning NCAA titlist Letran lead the 17 teams seeing action at the return of the FilOil Preseason Cup for the first time in the pandemic starting this Saturday, July 23, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Fighting Maroons are slotted in Group A with fellow UAAP squads Adamson, NU, and UE, and NCAA teams Mapua, CSB, Perpetual, Arellano, and EAC.

Meanwhile, the Knights are leading Group B alongside fellow NCAA squads San Sebastian, Lyceum, JRU, and rival San Beda, while the UAAP’s La Salle, FEU, and UST complete the group.

UP and Mapua will serve as the league’s first game in three years at 1 pm after the 12:30 pm opening ceremonies.

La Salle and FEU clash next at 3 pm, while Adamson and CSB complete the day’s triple-header at 5 pm.

Teams will go through a round-robin phase during quintuple-header game days, with the top four teams in each group advancing in a knockout playoffs that will culminate on August 27.

Here is the full tournament schedule:

Tickets are now on sale at TicketNet. Fans will be required to present vaccination cards upon entry, and children below five years old are prohibited to enter the venue.

Games will also be shown at the FilOil Sports’ Facebook page as well as in the respective schools’ official social media pages. – Rappler.com