Controversial UP Pep Squad coaches resign, but slam ‘clear character assassination’

Eight-time UAAP cheerdance champion Lalaine Pereña and her assistants resign from the UP Pep Squad with no regrets despite being involved in a series of abuse allegations by current and former team members

MANILA, Philippines – The embattled UP Pep Squad coaching staff have tendered their resignations on Thursday, August 4, per an announcement by controversial head coach Lalaine Pereña.

In a 24-minute video, the eight-time UAAP cheerdance champion said she and her staff, including assistant Pio Opinaldo, are resigning “not because we are guilty, nor are we accepting the false accusations thrown at us, but because of the respect and love we sincerely have for UP Pep Squad.”

Pereña and Opinaldo are central figures in the two-part investigative report by student publications Philippine Collegian and Tinig Ng Plaridel.

According to the in-depth reports, Pereña was said to have collected exorbitant fines and fees, while Opinaldo allegedly subjected the athletes to physical and emotional abuse.

However, Pereña categorically denied the allegations, and said she was “heartbroken” by the reports.

“I don’t think we deserve what was written about us. We won’t last two decades if what we meant to do was just to abuse and take advantage of the members,” she said. “We’re not perfect coaches. We all have our weaknesses. We just trained them the best possible way we can.”

“What happened to us was clear character assassination and we were unable to fight back,” she continued, adding later that they were advised not to speak out until the issues were resolved internally. “We’re not extortionists. We’re not abusers, may it be mental or verbal. Stories about money matters were taken out of context.”

Pereña said she has no regrets after stepping down from a post she held for 24 years – essentially the entire existence of the UP Pep Squad and the UAAP Cheerdance Competition.

“To the current members, I am truly sorry for lots of things we had misunderstandings on, and for the things I myself had difficulty understanding from their side,” she said in Filipino.

“To previous members who also did not understand and like our system, if you were not happy, I’m also apologizing. I hope we were more open to one another during our time.”

Rappler reached out to UP Chancellor Dr. Fidel Nemenzo regarding the coaches’ status prior to their resignation, but was unable to receive a reply as of publishing.

The UP Pep Squad is the winningest team in the UAAP with eight cheerdance titles, a distinction it shares with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

However, UP hasn’t won in 10 years since winning its eighth championship in 2012, and has also not clinched anything higher than sixth place since 2015. – Rappler.com