‘Dedicated’ Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa delays ACL surgery

LOYAL. Adamson star Jerom Adamson during his brief stint against UP in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball action.

MANILA, Philippines –Top guard Jerom Lastimosa still wants to be around as the Adamson Falcons continue their push to crack the top four in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Lastimosa saw his collegiate career abruptly end, suffering a full ACL tear during his season debut against the UP Maroons last Wednesday, October 25.

Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan said Lastimosa was “medically cleared” in the game, months after recovering from a partial ACL tear sustained during an offseason game in Bayugan, Agusan del Sur last June.

“When surgery was offered for him, he said, ‘Father, we’ll have [surgery] right after the season,’ because he wants to sing [the school hymn] after Adamson’s last game of the season,” said Suan.

“He will be singing with the community as his last dance for his collegiate career.”

Suan said the Falcons remain confident that Lastimosa will completely recover from the injury that will sideline him for at least six to eight months.

“It may be the end of his collegiate career, but not the end of his [basketball] career, okay? Many have recovered from an ACL tear,” said Suan after Adamson’s win over FEU, 63-54, on Sunday, October 29.

“Jerom, with his agility and dedication, will return. You see that he doesn’t look like he suffered an ACL tear, remains in full spirits… there’s no sign of being down emotionally.”

Lastimosa suffered the injury during the Falcons’ 77-51 loss against UP at the start of their second-round campaign.

The Adamson star collided knees with opposing guard Gerry Abadiano at the 5:19 mark of the third quarter and had to be carried off the court after just 8 minutes of play.

“On our part, we just want to appreciate Jerom,” said Suan. “There’s always a willingness on his part to play for Adamson, since last time, we announced that he will play, he really decided to play for Adamson in his last playing year. We appreciate that kind of dedication.”

Lastimosa, who had shunned offers from Japan and Korea, opted to finish his sports management degree with Adamson, and will graduate in February.

Adamson also retired his jersey number 7 just before the tournament started in a special ceremony inside their San Marcelino campus. – Rappler.com