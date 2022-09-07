Former Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann to serve as UAAP basketball commissioner

TWO-SEASON TERM. Dickie Bachmann will act as UAAP basketball commissioner for seasons 85 and 86.

A former player for La Salle, Dickie Bachmann returns to the UAAP after serving as team governor of Alaska in the PBA and chairman of the PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA team governor Dickie Bachmann will serve as UAAP basketball commissioner for the next two seasons.

The UAAP on Wednesday, September 7, announced the appointment of Bachmann, who returns to the league after playing for the La Salle Green Archers from the late 1980s to the early ’90s.

Bachmann went on to play in the PBA for Alaska, for which he took on the role of team governor until the Aces retired from the league earlier this year.

He also acted as chairman of the PBA 3×3.

“It’s like going full circle, starting out as a player to an assistant coach then, later on, team manager and team governor and now to a commissioner. I’m really blessed and grateful for this opportunity,” said Bachmann.

“And the UAAP was the place it all started for me. That’s what excites me the most.”

The UAAP board of managing directors decided to give Bachmann the job after a selection process.

“We are excited to have him and see him execute his expertise and vision for our basketball tournaments, not just this season but also for UAAP Season 86,” said Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan of Adamson University.

Bachmann said he is focused on improving officiating in the league – a task that will begin by meeting the head coaches of the eight participating schools.

“I’m going to listen to them and see the positives and negatives of past seasons so we can improve on those,” said Bachmann.

The Season 85 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments tip off on October 1. – Rappler.com