La Salle coach moves past 3-point 3rd quarter, lauds Archers’ fight without Evan Nelle

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson looks at the bigger picture after losing a roller-coaster thriller to UP, even praising his wards' effort without top guard Evan Nelle

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle head coach Topex Robinson is not sweating the Archers’ cardiac 67-64 loss against the UP Fighting Maroons last Wednesday, October 18, in front of a UAAP finals-worthy crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Although the amiable mentor acknowledged that there are definite points for improvement following a blown double-digit lead and a horrific three-point third quarter that featured a 21-0 UP surge, he also did not sweep his wards’ positive efforts under the rug, as La Salle was playing without star guard Evan Nelle.

“People are looking at the three points that we scored in the third quarter, those missed shots that we made, those steals we did not make, but we didn’t have Evan coming into this game. I hope people remember that,” Robinson said after the game.

“We have a group of guys that are willing to take care for each other. Try to cover for each other. Those things are hidden because you lost to UP. But we know different. What’s important is us. These players I deal with every single day trying to be better men. We played the right way. We played our hearts out.”

Without Nelle, who was nursing a thigh contusion ahead of the blockbuster match with the Maroons, the Archers instead leaned on young playmaker Joshua David and spark plug combo guard Mark Nonoy.

Although the pair filled in adequately for their missing floor general, La Salle as a whole blew hot and cold all game long, peaking with a double-digit second quarter lead then collapsing with frostbite hands in the third with a painful 1-of-21 shooting clip for the entire frame.

The Archers’ last fightback in the fourth quarter then fell short as Joaqui Manuel bungled an inbound pass in the last possession off a timeout straight to CJ Cansino for the steal and UP win.

All in all, the game was an absolute roller-coaster of emotions and momentum for both sides, but that did not stop Robinson from fleshing out the moments that truly matter for La Salle in the long run as it tries to improve from its current 3-3 standing.

“Looking forward, having Joshua playing that way against the best team in the UAAP right now will just add more to his confidence. That’s what people may forget when all they see are the mistakes or what else we did not do well,” Robinson continued.

“But look at what we did. Obviously, I’m going to hit a lot of flak for saying all this, but we are always going to be brothers’ keepers (responsible for others’ welfare).” – Rappler.com