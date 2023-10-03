Favored La Salle stays wary of underdog champion Ateneo in first Season 86 rivalry clash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

La Salle seeks a changing of the guard in UAAP men's basketball as it faces a young, inexperienced version of champion rival Ateneo for the first time in Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – A changing of the guard may be at hand in UAAP men’s basketball as reigning champion Ateneo takes on longtime rival La Salle in just the third game day of Season 86 this Wednesday, October 4, 6 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles, winners of eight of the last nine rivalry matches against the Green Archers dating back to 2017, are coming off their first opening-day loss in five seasons after the NU Bulldogs cruised to a 77-64 rout last Saturday, September 30.

La Salle, meanwhile, is fresh off an 87-76 win against the FEU Tamaraws last Sunday, October 1, as the likes of Evan Nelle and Kevin Quiambao dominated their way through the opposition.

New Archers head coach Topex Robinson, however, is not letting his guard down so early in his collegiate comeback, as he knows that the mentoring prowess of Tab Baldwin must never be underestimated no matter what personnel he has left at his disposal.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of hype, a lot of stories behind this but at the end of the day, Ateneo’s a worthy rival. That will never change. Coach Tab is a worthy rival, we’ll always compete against each other,” said the former NCAA and PBA tactician.

“It’s just an opportunity for me to get better, learning from coach Tab and Ateneo. One thing’s for sure, it’s gonna be an exciting game that we’re gonna play, and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

The fact remains, however, that this current crop of Blue Eagles are on the younger and more inexperienced side of the equation, as evidenced by their lackluster performance against NU.

Expected team leader Kai Ballungay disappeared with 4 points on 0-of-6 shooting and 4 fouls in 14 minutes. Gilas Pilipinas prospect Mason Amos chipped in just 2 points on a 1-of-4 clip, while Ange Kouame’s foreign student-athlete replacement Joseph Obasa also scored just 2 with 5 rebounds.

Baldwin, who noted that Season 86 was more focused on “growth” for the defending champions, was quick to put things in perspective following the blowout loss.

“I don’t care. They’re rookies. They put in rookie performances today. It’s inexcusable, but that’s what happens,” he said.

“So when you say a lot’s been expected from them, you better characterize who is expecting that and whether they should be worried about those people expecting, because the expectations of us was they step up and do their job, which they did not do a good job of. But that’s what rookies do.”

Nonetheless, the former Gilas tactician is hoping for a quick turnaround on Wednesday night in another litmus test for Ateneo’s title-retention bid.

“Hopefully our players exhibit a little bit more pride and I think they will,” Baldwin continued. “I don’t like to use the word wake up call, because we aren’t asleep, we just played badly.” – with a report from Philip Matel/Rappler.com