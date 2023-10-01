‘Like a kid again’: Emotional CJ Cansino apologizes for over-celebrating in UP rout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UP captain CJ Cansino apologizes for being overly emotional in the Fighting Maroons' UAAP Season 86 debut rout of Adamson, saying it's not in his nature to showboat

MANILA, Philippines – CJ Cansino was a man possessed to begin the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, as he led the UP Fighting Maroons to a 68-51 blowout over the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 1.

Held to just 3 points in a sluggish UP first-half effort, the Maroons’ new captain braved rocky waters and led the third-quarter breakaway run, eventually finishing with 19 points in just as many minutes on the floor on 5-of-9 shooting from three.

Apart from firing up the sea of maroon at the MOA Arena with his timely long bombs, Cansino also helped crank up the volume himself, rallying the crowd after made buckets and taunting opponents after successful defensive stops.

The graduating standout, however, was quick to apologize to concerned parties after landing back from cloud nine.

“After the game, I felt a bit ashamed because I knew I wasn’t really like that,” Cansino said in Filipino after the game. “I guess part of it was the fact it was the first game and I was so happy that I couldn’t control my emotions.

“I felt like a kid again who was allowed to go out [the house] and not forced to sleep [in the afternoon].”

Cansino, however, may be forgiven just a bit for his stretch of showboating, as Sunday night marked the first time in a long while that the former UST standout fully recovered from his lingering knee issues plaguing his entire collegiate career so far.

Still, Cansino knows that as the team skipper, he has to be the first to set a good example for the rest of the rookie-laden Maroons.

“Sorry to the fans and coaches for my behavior earlier. I know I’m not like that and hopefully, I’ll be better next game,” he continued.

“I’m just so happy. Thank God that I was able to return to playing. I’m happy that in my return, I’m also able to help the team. I only have one prayer, to be healthy this whole season.” – Rappler.com